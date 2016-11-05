“It was a good wicket to bowl on. I thought we exploited the conditions well,” Tamil Nadu paceman K. Vignesh told The Hindu here on Saturday.

He kissed the pitch in delight after his maiden five-wicket haul in the Ranji Trophy. Vignesh will remember the moment for long.

The 22-year-old Vignesh has been busy scalp-hunting in his maiden Ranji season. He increased his tally to 18 after the Baroda first innings; this is only his fourth game.

An old fashioned seamer who lays emphasis on control, Vignesh turns out for Jolly Rovers in the TNCA first division league. He is proving to be a quick learner, undaunted by the pressures of bowling for the State.

He said, “Among all my wickets today, I enjoyed getting Dhiren Mistry out, having him caught at first slip by Abhinav Mukund off a delivery that moved away.”

On combining with Aswin Crist, Vignesh said, “We are different kinds of pacemen but complement each other. We kept pressure on the batsmen and it worked.”

This has been a breakthrough season for this lively bowler who demanded attention in the Tamil Nadu Premier League as well.

Crist too was beaming at the end of the day even if Vignesh beat him to the five-wicket mark; both had four wickets each when the last Baroda pair was at the crease.

“It was very satisfying. There was bounce in the pitch which suited my bowling,” said Crist who went past the 50-wicket mark in Ranji Trophy during the Baroda innings. This is 18th match for the State.

Crist relished the delivery that got rid off Vishnu Solanki. “It jagged away from a short of a good length and Indrajith held a good catch in the slip cordon.”

The 22-year-old Crist, who represents Vijay CC in first division, is now the most experienced seamer in the Tamil Nadu Ranji side. He did lift his performance here.

A visibly pleased Tamil Nadu bowling coach L. Balaji summed it up when he said, “Both Crist and Vignesh are young but they bowled with a lot of maturity on a helpful wicket. In the absence of Natarajan, we really needed these performances from them.”

The pragmatic Tamil Nadu coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar said, “One good day, three more days to go.”