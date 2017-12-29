We lost two wickets too many, says Shorey

more-in

In keeping with the need of the hour, Dhruv Shorey displayed monumental patience. His disciplined approach kept alive Delhi’s hopes of reaching a respectable first-innings tally against Vidarbha in his maiden appearance in a Ranji Trophy final here.

Walking in at the fall of the first wicket in the opening over, Shorey defied the opposition all day to return unbeaten at 123 off 256 deliveries. What more, the count of 192 dot-balls underscored the patience of this 25-year-old.

“As a top-order batsman, I know the first session of the day could well belong to the pacers,” said Shorey and continued, “The ball was darting around a bit in the morning and I concentrated on getting my eyes in. I think, we have recovered some lost ground but in the process, lost two wickets too many. But a lot work needs to be done on Saturday.”

Reflecting on his steady approach on this day, Shorey said, “This is the biggest match of my career and I am so glad I could get a century when the team really needed it. They (Vidarbha bowlers) bowled very well and did not give us any leeway in the first session. I had to wait for my time. The bowlers were bound to get tired at some point. Being a stroke-maker, I had to make the most of the opportunities that came my way.”

Shorey who left no one in doubt that he knows well which deliveries to leave, believes in batting session by session. “This game could swing either way depending on the kind of session a team has. Delhi has work to do and the second new ball is still new (only five-overs old). We have to be very careful in the first session. The bowlers will be fresh and will come hard at us. I am hoping to get some support from the tailenders so that we can post a challenging first innings score,” said Shorey.