Mumbai: The five-day Ranji Trophy final will be played at the Holkar Stadium, Indore, from December 29. Gujarat had defeated Mumbai at the same venue last year to win the Ranji Trophy.

The semifinal between Bengal and Delhi will be played at Pune while the other last four clash between Karnataka and Vidarbha will be held in Kolkata from Dec. 17 to 21.

The semifinal at Pune will be telecast live by Star Sports.