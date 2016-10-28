Andhra came roaring back on Friday. After making a just about par score in its first innings, Andhra bowled Haryana out cheaply in the first innings.

It could have enforced the follow-on but did not and was 95 for three at stumps on day two of the Ranji Trophy Group C match at the Wankhade Stadium here on Friday.

Andhra has a lead of 247, with seven second-innings wickets intact. Group leader Haryana, which came here after winning two out of its three games, has two tough days ahead.

It truly was a dramatic Friday, which saw as many as 17 wickets tumble. It all began with Andhra resuming at 217 for six, but it didn’t last long with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (five for 81) and seamer Sanjay Pahal (three for 31) mopping up the tail. Andhra would not have been too pleased with its first innings score of 253.

But, its seamers, led admirably by D. Siva Kumar, proved it could well be a winning total. On a greenish wicket that offered bounce, he took five for 25 from 14.5 overs, including a spell in which he bowled eight maidens on the trot and claimed three wickets.

He was well supported by the other two pacemen, P. Vijay Kumar and debutant I. Karthik Raman, and left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt. Haryana was bowled out for just 103, conceding a lead of 150.

Andhra came out to bat again, choosing to play safe. It obviously didn’t want to face Chahal in the last innings.

It finished the day at 95 for three, with Hanuma Vihari (47 batting) and K. Sreekanth (33) proving that the wicket was no graveyard for the batsmen.

The scores:

Andhra —1st innings: K.S. Bharat c Rana b Hooda 2, D.B. Prasanth Kumar c Mohit b Chahal 74, Hanuma Vihari b Pahal 62, K. Sreekanth lbw b Chahal 7, D.B. Ravi Teja c Saini b Chahal 38, A.G. Pradeep c Saini b Chahal 44, Ashwin Hebbar c Paliwal b Mohit 3, D. Siva Kumar lbw b Pahal 4, Bhargav Bhatt c Bishnoi b Chahal 1, I. Karthik Raman c Bishnoi b Pahal 3, P. Vijay Kumar (not out) 0; Extras (b-9, lb-5, w-1) 15; Total (in 99.3 overs) 253.

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-107, 3-120, 4-181, 5-200, 6-206, 7-222, 8-227, 9-231.

Haryana bowling: Ashish Hooda 12-3-30-1, Harshal Patel 12-2-46-0, Mohit Sharma 14-2-25-1, Sanjay Phahal 19-6-31-3, Yuzvendra Chahal 34.3-13-81-5, Chaitanya Bishnoi 7-0-24-0, Rajat Paliwal 1-0-2-0.

Haryana — 1st innings: Nitin Saini c Bharat b Siva 7, Virender Dahiya c Bharat b Karthik 22, Chaitanya Bishnoi c Sreekanth b Karthik 4, Himanshu Rana c Sreekanth b Siva 0, Rajat Paliwal c Prasanth b Siva 9, Shubham Rohilla lbw b Bhatt 27, Harshal Patel c Bharat b Vijay 1, Mohit Sharma c Vihari b Bhatt 14, Yuzvendra Chahal (not out) 16, Sanjay Pahal lbw Siva 2, Ashish Hooda b Siva 0; Extras (b-1) 1; Total (in 43.5 overs): 103.

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-30, 3-34, 4-34, 5-43, 6-48, 7-69, 8-100, 9-103.

Andhra bowling: P. Vijay Kumar 9-1-27-1, D. Siva Kumar 14.5-9-25-5, Bhargav Bhatt 11-5-17-2, I. Karthik Raman 9-2-33-2.

Andhra — 2nd innings: K.S. Bharat lbw b Hooda 1, D.B. Prasanth Kumar c Saini b Mohit 11, Hanuma Vihari (batting) 47, K. Sreekanth c Bishnoi b Mohit 33, D.B. Ravi Teja (batting) 0; Extras (lb-2, w-1): 3; Total (for three wkts. in 27 overs): 95.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-34, 3-95.

Haryana bowling: Ashish Hooda 8-2-26-1, Harshal Patel 5-1-17-0, Mohit Sharma 5-1-10-2, Sanjay Pahal 3-0-6-0, Yuzvendra Chahal 6-0-34-0.