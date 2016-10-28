The efforts of Senapati and Samantray squandered as six wickets fall for 37

Orissa suffered some initial dents before recovering but eventually squandered the efforts of Subhranshu Senapati and Biplab Samantray on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Group-B match against Delhi at the I. S. Bindra Stadium here on Thursday.

From 200 for four, Orissa slipped to 237 all-out after being put in by Delhi captain Gautam Gambhir, who led the team astutely and deserves a pat on the back for his handling of the attack.

At close, Delhi was 43 for no loss, with Gambhir and Unmukt Chand looking comfortable in the middle.

Sumit Narwal, a veteran of 53 matches over 16 seasons, once again proved his utility as a key contributor to Delhi’s chances. He struck two blows, removing Sandeep Pattnaik and Ranjit Singh, as Delhi took an early grip on the contest.

Encouraged by Narwal’s line, the young Vikas Tokas, though not at his best, got rid of the obdurate Govinda Poddar, and soon Orissa lost Anurag Sarangi too to be reduced to 59 for four.

Batting has been Orissa’s weak point for some time now, and it was glaringly exposed on a pitch that assisted the bowlers in the first session.

As the surface appeared to settle down, the pair of Senapati (76, 153b, 10x4) and Samantray (62, 112b, 8x4) added 141 runs for the fifth wicket.

Varun Sood induced a casual shot from Samantray, who found Ishant at long-off in attempting an ill-advised shot. The dismissal gave Delhi the breakthrough, and 12 balls later, Senapati — never comfortable against the short ball — was hurried into a pull, only to lob the ball back to Ishant. It was a timely strike from Ishant, who bowled with restraint as part of his comeback to full fitness. Samantray’s dismissal triggered a collapse courtesy the two left-spinners, Sood and Manan Sharma. For Sood, it was a just reward for sticking to a nagging line.

The scores: Orissa — 1st innings: Sandeep Pattanaik b Narwal 7, Ranjit Singh c Pant b Narwal 4, Govinda Poddar c Pant b Tokas 24, Anurag Sarangi lbw b Rana 18, Subhranshu Senapati c & b Ishant 76, Biplab Samantray c Ishant b Sood 62, Saurabh Rawat b Manan 4, Deepak Behara (not out) 16, Basant Mohanty lbw b Sood 1, Suryakant Pradhan c & b Manan 1, Dhiraj Singh st Pant b Sood 11; Extras (b-6, lb-1, nb-4, w-2) 13; Total (in 77.4 overs) 237.

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-15, 3-59, 4-59, 5-200, 6-204, 7-209, 8-214, 9-215.

Delhi bowling: Ishant Sharma 14-2-29-1, Sumit Narwal 13-2-34-2, Vikas Tokas 15-0-70-1, Nitish Rana 7-2-22-1, Manan Sharma 16-4-52-2, Varun Sood 12.4-4-23-3.

Delhi — 1st innings: Unmukt Chand (batting) 13, Gautam Gambhir (batting) 26, Extras (b-4) 4; Total (for no loss in 10 overs) 43.

Orissa bowling: Mohanty 5-1-20-0, Pradhan 3-0-12-0, Behera 1-0-5-0, Dhiraj 1-0-2-0. Toss: Delhi.