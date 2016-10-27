Deepak Hooda took bottom placed Baroda to a position of strength at 358 for six with a sparkling unbeaten 190 on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy cricket league match against Punjab at the Ferozeshah Kotla ground here on Thursday.

Hooda, scoring his third century in as many first class matches this season, following the ones against Mumbai and Gujarat, hit 16 fours and three 6s in his 215-ball knock. His previous best was 142 and this was his sixth first class century.

Opting to bat, Baroda was at the mercy of Sandeep Sharma who sent back both the openers and ended the day with four wickets. Siddarth Kaul and Shubek Singh Gill provided good support.

However, the spinners struggled to make an impact. Hooda and Dhiren Mistry (76) stabilised the Baroda innings with a 178-run partnership for the third wicket. Wicketkeeper Pinal Shah gave good company for Deepak Hooda and later it was Swapnil Singh who ensured that the response from the Baroda tail would be strong.

Having lost the last match, owing to the bravado of Manpreet Singh Grewal, who got carried away with his big hits and was out just in time to give Bengal an outright victory in Bilaspur, Punjab opted to do without the services of the allrounder.

With seven points from three matches, Punjab has had an up and down

run so far, and would be keen to assert itself against a quality team which had managed to collect only two points so far from two matches.

The scores:

Baroda — 1st innings: Kedar Devdhar lbw b Sandeep Sharma 2, Aditya Waghmode c Gitansh Khera b Sandeep Sharma 2, Dhiren Mistry c Gitansh Khera b Siddarth Kaul 76, Deepak Jagbir Hooda (batting) 190, Pinal Shah lbw b Sandeep Sharma 42, Yusuf Pathan c Gitansh Khera b Sandeep Sharma 0, Vishnu Solanki c Yuvraj Singh b Shubek Singh Gill 13, Swapnil Singh (batting) 29; Extras (lb-3, nb-1): 4; Total (for six wkts. in 90 overs): 358.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-11, 3-189, 4-269, 5-269, 6-299.

Punjab bowling: Sandeep Sharma 20-4-64-4, Siddarth Kaul 20-2-85-1,

Shubek Singh Gill 17-2-47-1, Vinay Choudhary 25-1-119-0, Yuvraj Singh 5-0-19-0, Gurkeerat Mann 3-0-21-0.

Toss: Baroda.