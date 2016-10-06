Matches to be played at neutral venues; Chhattisgarh makes its debut

The irony cannot be missed. On a day when the Supreme Court is expected to factor in the R.M. Lodha Committee’s status-report over administrative reforms initiated by the BCCI and the latter’s response, the country’s premier domestic cricket tournament — the Ranji Trophy — will commence across venues ranging from Rohtak to Vizianagaram.

Peering away from a probable governance disarray, in the event of the highest court enforcing strictures against the board, there is still hope to be procured from the maidans. A Ranji season also stirs nostalgia within former stars and ageing fans.

A remembrance of tough battles is in order, like the iconic final at Mumbai in 1991 when Haryana stunned the host by a mere two runs with Kapil Dev being exultant while century-maker Dilip Vengsarkar was reduced to tears.

Cut to the present, 28 teams, split into three groups, will traverse the country over a schedule that lasts till January 11. The unkind cut though is the imposition of neutral venues for all matches. The various permutations and challenges that could emerge from ‘home’ and ‘away’ games, have been scuttled.

The BCCI’s technical committee perhaps wanted to toughen players and not expose them to false bravado engineered on tailor-made wickets at home. But in one fell-swoop it has hit at one of the charms of the game — a cricketer’s thrill of playing in his backyard with atleast some crowd support.

Based on past heroics and present form, the usual suspects for the top honours would be Mumbai, Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu but other teams cannot be discounted.

Over the last decade, unheralded Rajasthan has won the championship twice and unsung Saurashtra emerged second-best on two occasions, as recent as last year against Mumbai.

It is also time to welcome a debutant in Chhattisgarh. Fielded in Group C, the side may not be a push-over and it has reinforced its credentials after finishing runner-up at the Buchi Babu tournament in Chennai.

India has a home season packed with Tests and that surely is an incentive for the aspirants to stake their claims through the Ranji route.

But it is not just about the National cap, seniors like Mohammad Kaif and S. Badrinath, to cite a few examples, would be eager to pass their knowledge to Chhattisgarh and Hyderabad, teams they will respectively lead. In that lies the beauty of the Ranji Trophy because it is always invested with varied nuances.