Chhattisgarh’s Amandeep Narayan Khare stood in Andhra’s way with a fighting century (136 not out, 18x4) in their group C Ranji Trophy match at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground here on Thursday.

Though slight of build, the ex-India under-19 batsman, who had steered the country to victory against Sri Lanka last December, showed the same steely resolve not to give in, even when the team from the ‘land of 36 forts’ reeled at 92 for four.

Play began half an hour late, after the umpires suggested a delayed start with one section of the outfield wet. After Andhra opted to field on a firm, bouncy wicket, Ch. Stephen made an early strike, having Rishabh Tiwari caught behind. Apart from that the southern side made no further gains in the first session.

Left arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt, pressed into service just after the first hour, didn’t prove as fruitful as Andhra would have wished. The pace trio of D. Siva Kumar, B. Ayyappa and Ch. Stephen, who switched between the school and railway ends, had their hands full.

Chhattisgarh’s second wicket pair of Sahil Gupta and Khare stubbornly stood their ground, even if Ayyappa’s bouncers bore enough shock value to have them swerving out of harm’s way. The two took their time to 49 for one at lunch. Stephen struck shortly after, getting rid of Gupta, again caught behind.

Ayyappa, low on luck and beating the bat time and again, found a change in fortunes when he had Ashutosh Singh, also caught behind by Bharat.

Mohd Kaif, who until the last season had helped forge Andhra’s potent pace quartet, found himself a victim of one of that four, rapped on the pads by Siva Kumar.

Thereon Amandeep played the anchor for his team, entrenching himself at one end with patience and persistence. Fifteen hits to the boundary marked his maiden Ranji century, the milestone made in a nearly six hour stay over 209 balls.

Often playing his strokes late and off the backfoot, the native of Durg, Madhya Pradesh showed composure when executing his elegant square and cover drives. At times he took to one knee to counter the pacemen, his defences difficult to breach.

Not much after Amandeep made the magic mark, his partner Abhimanyu Chauhan was halfway there, helped along by a big hit over long on and half a dozen boundaries. The strapping right-hander remained unbeaten on 73 as Chhattisgarh closed day one on 261 for four.

The scores:

Chhattisgarh — 1st innings: Sahil Gupta c Bharat b Stephen 30, Rishabh Tiwari c Bharat b Stephen 1, A.N. Khare batting 136, Ashutosh Singh c Bharat b Ayyappa 14, Mohd Kaif lbw b Siva Kumar 0, Abhimanyu Chauhan batting 73; Extras (lb-3, nb-4): 7; Total (for four wkts. in 90 overs): 261.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-68, 3-91, 4-92.

Andhra bowling: D. Siva Kumar 19-10-35-1, Ch. Stephen 15-4-44-2, B. Ayyappa 21-3-72-1, Bhargav Bhatt 21-4-44-0, Ashwin Hebbar 9-2-28-0, D.B. Prashant 2-0-22-0, D.B. Ravi Teja 3-0-13-0.

Toss: Andhra.