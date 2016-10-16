Sport » Cricket

KALYANI, October 16, 2016
Updated: October 16, 2016 04:16 IST

Chhattisgarh bowlers dictate terms

P. Vivek, who snared six victims behind the stumps.
Andhra shut the door after the horse had bolted. But for D.B. Prashanth’s 62, its batting resolve, sorely absent in the first innings, showed up in the second, a little late in the day. By then Chhattisgarh had captured an imposing 195-run lead in their Ranji Trophy Group C match at the Bengal Cricket Academy ground on Saturday.

Chasing 394, Andhra fizzled out at 199, faring not much better at 112 for four in its second outing, when stumps were drawn on the penultimate day. Former Hyderabad captains D.B. Ravi Teja and G. Hanuma Vihari, the latter Andhra’s current skipper, saw their side to the close of play.

Pankaj Kumar Rao was the pick of the central side’s bowlers and not just for fine figures of four for 70. As the spearhead, the former Madhya Pradesh medium pacer stuck to the straight and narrow vis-a-vis the stumps, his four victims either bowled or caught at close range. Andhra’s 26-year-old tormentor incidentally was born in Paridi village of Bobbili mandal in Vizianagaram district.

On day three, Chhattisgarh’s domination grew in dimension, the ambition to enforce a follow-on, all too obvious. Towards that end, its bowlers made the most of the morning conditions, bringing down whatever resistance the opposition had to offer.

The last recognised batting pair of Ravi Teja and Ashwin Hebbar, who held on till the end of the second day, was separated soon enough. Hebbar was first to go, off the back foot popping a simple catch to an alert Rishabh Tiwari at silly point off Pankaj. Misreading the line from the innings’ highest wicket taker, Ravi Teja snicked to stumper Vivek.

Thrust with the troublesome task of thwarting a follow-on, the lower order tried what little it could do where those higher in the batting hierarchy had failed. Unbeaten on 27, Bhargav Bhatt provided a sting to the tail but he could only delay the inevitable.

Batting for the second time, Andhra got off to a firm start, with 75 runs on the board when D.B. Prashanth was castled by Abhimanyu Chauhan. K.S. Bharat square, off and cover-drove to a useful 57 before he became the sixth of stumper P. Vivek’s seven victims.

The scores:

Chhattisgarh — 1st innings: 394

Andhra — 1st innings: D.B. Prashanth Kumar run out (Abhuday) 62, K.S. Bharat c Vivek b Pankaj 0, G.H. Vihari b Pankaj 5, A.G. Pradeep b Chauhan 18, D.B. Ravi Teja c Vivek b Abhuday 30, M.U.B. Sriram c Vivek b Mandal 6, Ashwin Hebbar c Rishabh b Pankaj 18, D. SivaKumar c Ashutosh Singh b Mandal 7, Bhargav Bhatt (not out) 27, Ayyappa Bandaru c Vivek b Pankaj 8, Ch. Stephen c Vivek b Pratik 5; Extras (lb-4, nb-9): 13; Total (in 73.2 overs): 199.

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-46, 3-93, 4-93, 5-104, 6-151, 7-153, 8-168, 9-186.

Chhattisgarh bowling: Abhuday Kant Singh 10-4-39-1, Pankaj Rao 26-5-70-4, Ajay Mandal 22-8-39-2, Pratik Sinha 8.2-1-34-1, Abhimanyu Chauhan 7-1-13-1.

Andhra — 2nd innings: K.S. Bharat c Vivek b Pratik 57, D.B. Prashant Kumar b Chauhan 21, G. Hanuma Vihari (batting) 29, A.G. Pradeep c Kaif b Mandal 8, Bhargav Bhatt c Vivek b Mandal 0, D.B. Ravi Teja (batting) 0; Extras (b-4, nb-2, w-1): 7; Total (for four wkts. in 65 overs): 122.

Fall of wickets: 1-75, 2-103, 3-118, 4-118.

Chhattisgarh bowling: Pratik Sinha 18-4-60-1, Abhimanyu Chauhan 9-5-7-1, Abhuday Kant Singh 8-5-12-0, Pankaj Rao 11-4-20-0, Ajay Mandal 19-12-19-2.

