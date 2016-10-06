New season, new captain and coach and neutral venue to start with. Well, Hyderabad, by all means, will look for a winning start against Goa under the stewardship of former India cricketer S. Badrinath when it begins its Ranji Trophy campaign this season at the old VCA Stadium here from Thursday.

After a long session in the nets on Wednesday morning, a visibly relaxed Hyderabad coach, Bharat Arun, remarked that the pitch looked good and should ensure a keen contest as the bowlers — both pace and spin — are likely to get some assist as the match progresses.

“We had a very good training session here and the boys got a feel of the playing conditions and are ready for the challenges ahead,” he said on the eve of the match.

It is apparent that Hyderabad Cricket Association top brass has entrusted the job of moulding the young State team into a performing unit to veterans Badrinath and Arun, who with their vast experience, are pretty sure of the targets they have to achieve considering Hyderabad had just eight points from eight games last season to be eighth in the nine-team Group C.

“The bowling has lot of variety especially spin department. If the batters give a solid total to defend, then the onus will be on the bowlers,” says the coach.

For his part, Goa captain Sagun Kamat feels it is a bigger challenge for all the teams to play at neutral venues as they are not aware of what kind of pitch will be in place after being used to playing some games at home till last season.

“Well, here it looks like reddish soil and can break up from the third day. We are going to bank quite naturally on the experience of Rituraj Singh (who played for Rajasthan earlier), Saurabh Bandekar and Harshad Gadekar in pace and left-armer Shadab Jakati and Amit Yadav in spin,” he pointed out.

The Goa captain feels that toss can be crucial and the first one hour of play, in conditions alien to both teams, can be nervous and could well set the tempo for the rest of the match.

For the record, Goa was sixth in the group with 18 points from eight games last season.

The teams (from):

Goa: Sagun Kamat (capt.), Swapnil Asnodkar, Amogh Desai, Darshan Missal, Snehal Kauthankar, Keenan Vaz, Samar Dubashi, Amit Yadav, Shadab Jakati, Amulya Pandrekar, Rituraj Singh, Saurabh Bandekar, Harshad Gadekar, Sumiran Amonkar and Govind Porob.

Hyderabad: S. Badrinath (capt.), P. Akshath Reddy, Tanmay Agarwal, B. Sandeep, B. Anirudh, K. Sumanth, Benjamin Thomas, Himalay Agarwal, Mehdi Hasan, Akash Bhandari, Vishal Sharma, C.V. Milind, M. Ravi Kiran, Mohd Siraj, Md. Muddassir and Habeeb

