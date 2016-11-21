Bengal is on a high this season, thanks to a collective effort through the ranks. On the eve of its Ranji Trophy match against Baroda here, Bengal can back itself to sink a team that has played far below its established reputation.

The Lahli pitch has traditionally been a bowlers’ delight. Even a half-century by a batsman is counted among noted performances of the season, and Bengal will look to draw upon its batting strength, notably Abhimanyu Easwaran and Sudip Chatterjee with Sayan Mondal in splendid form too.

Bengal has remained an under-achiever season after season despite possessing the talent to travel the distance. This could well be the season of reckoning for Manoj Tiwary and his boys as they look to corner glory. Of course, the Lahli pitch is expected to offer a bigger challenge than the opposition which is sitting at the bottom of the group with three points from five matches.

Baroda ranks as the most consistent team in domestic cricket. In the absence of stars, the team has often relied on a collective show. But this has been a poor season for it despite some outstanding batting show by Deepak Hooda, who has thus far aggregated 690 runs with three centuries. But Hooda has carried the responsibility with little support from the other end where Kedar Devdhar has shown signs of playing the big innings at the right time. The overall image of Baroda has taken a huge dip with the Pathan brothers, Yusuf and Irfan, experiencing an embarrassingly disastrous run.

In sharp contrast, Bengal has looked well prepared with 21-year-old Easwaran, brought up diligently at his father’s academy in Dehradun, living up to the promise he has exuded as a youngster. His batting has been the highpoint for Bengal, which has prospered by investing in youngsters like Agniv Pan and Amit Kuila.

Pan has shown signs of developing well. His aggregate of 225 in eight innings does not justify his form, but seamer Kuila has come good with the ball, claiming 14 wickets to raise hopes on the bowler-friendly pitch here.

The presence of veteran Ashoke Dinda is the inspiration for Bengal. His 20-wicket haul has been crucial to Bengal, collecting 16 points from four matches so far. It is placed fifth in the group behind Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Punjab.