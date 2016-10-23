Bengal put itself in a position of strength after taking a 133-run

first innings lead against Punjab thanks to the five-wicket haul by debutant Amit Kuila and the experienced Ashok Dinda in the Ranji Trophy match at the Luhnu ground here on Saturday.

After bowling out Punjab for 271 at the stroke of lunch, Bengal was 183 for five in its second innings at close on the third day.

With an overall lead of 315 runs, Bengal has a lot to aspire on the last day, especially considering the unpredictable batting display of Punjab in the match so far.

It was medium pacer Siddharth Kaul who kept the Bengal innings in check with three wickets, that included both the openers who have been in form. However, skipper Manoj Tiwary raced to a fluent half-century.

With wicket-keeper Shreevats Goswami giving good company for Manoj despite the fast fading light, Bengal looked to be slowly taking the match away from the grasp of Punjab.

The day’s play was extended by about an hour owing to the teams not being able to bowl the required quota of overs.

With the morning session providing all the thrills, particularly rewarding for the persevering medium pacers, there could still be an interesting climax, if Bengal attempts to infuse some life into the proceedings.

The scores:

Bengal — 1st innings: 404.

Punjab — 1st innings: Manan Vohra c Shreevats Goswami b Amit Kuila 23, Jiwanjot Singh c Pankaj Shaw b Amit Kuila 0, Uday Kaul (batting) 73, Yuvraj Singh c Shreevats Goswami b Ashok Dinda 22, Gurkeerat Mann c Ayan Bhattacharjee b Amit Kuila 18, Taruwar Kohli lbw b Ashok Dinda 26, Gitansh Khera c Sudip Chatterjee b Ashok Dinda 38, Vinay Choudhari c Sayan Sekhar Mondal b Amit Kuila 8, Siddharth Kaul b Ashok Dinda 3, Sandeep Sharma (not out) 46, Manpreet Singh Grewal b Ashok Dinda 0; Extras (b-2, lb-3, nb-3, w-2): 10; Total (in 81.3 overs): 271.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-40, 3-74, 4-111, 5-172, 6-178, 7-198, 8-203, 9-271.

Bengal bowling: Ashok Dinda 22.3-6-58-5; Amit Kuila 25-5-76-5; Ayan Bhattacharjee 15-3-60-0; Sayan Sekhar Mandal 1-0-10-0; Pragyan Ojha 10-0-36-0; Pankaj Shaw 4-1-8-0; Manoj Tiwary 4-0-18-0.

Bengal — 2nd innings: Abhimanyu Easwaran c Gitansh Khera b Siddharth Kaul 25, Sayan Sekhar Mondal c Gitansh Khera b Siddharth Kaul 18, Sudip Chatterjee b Vinay Choudhari 6, Manoj Tiwari (batting) 61, Agniv Pan c Gitansh khera b Manpreet Singh Grewal 12, Pankaj Shaw b Siddharth Kaul 29, Shreevats Goswami (batting) 23; Extras (b-4, lb-3, nb-1): 8; Total (for five wickets in 53 overs): 182.

Fall of wickets: 1-47, 2-52, 3-64, 4-99, 5-136.

Punjab bowling: Sandeep Sharma 15-2-54-0; Manpreet Singh Grewal 10-1-39-1; Siddharth Kaul 14-3-30-3; Vinay Choudhari 14-2-52-1.