It was entertainment at its pure best, as the sparse gathering of local spectators enjoyed the big hitting of Manpreet Singh Grewal, and a thrilling climax when Bengal defeated Punjab by 115 runs in the Ranji Trophy league match at the picturesque Luhnu ground here on Sunday.

Punjab, which was 100 for no loss at one stage thanks to the fine batting of Manan Vohra and Jeewanjot Singh, stuttered to defeat, not keen to chase the target of 360.

However, with captain Yuvraj Singh dragging one on to his stumps off left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha, who surprised with a four-wicket haul, the match came alive.

Punjab only managed to tease Bengal till the end, despite a flurry of sixes and fours by Grewal, as it was first reduced to 162 for seven and then the last wicket pair put on a 55-run partnership.

However, with the sun all set to dip behind the mountains, Grewal’s brave cameo ended as he edged Ayan Bhattacharjee to wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami, who had a memorable match.

Bengal looked to have got its calculation wrong earlier in the day when it resumed its innings and managed to add 44 runs, losing five wickets, with Siddarth Kaul making full use of the favourable conditions to bag six wickets.

After having laboured to a precious first innings lead, Bengal was probably unwilling to gamble, but it almost paid the price for not taking its chance.

Punjab looked to dictate the flow, but long spells of inaction caused its doom, and the late fireworks by Grewal, who struck three sixes and five boundaries in his 35-ball entertainment , proved inadequate either to steer the team to victory or play out a draw.

Even though he learnt a few lessons after being clubbed around the park, debutant Amit Kuila, who bagged eight wickets on debut, was adjudged the Man-of-the-match.

Bengal collected six points for the outright victory. It was the

second decisive match at the ground after Tamil Nadu had beaten Railways last week.

For the slow over rate, Punjab’s captain Yuvraj was docked 80 per cent of his match fee, and his teammates 40 per cent.

The scores:

Bengal — 1st innings: 404.

Punjab — 1st innings: 271.

Bengal — 2nd innings: Abhimanyu Easwaran c Gitansh b Siddarth 25, Sayan Sekhar Mondal c Gitansh b Siddarth 18, Sudip Chatterjee b Vinay 6, Manoj Tiwary c Gitansh b Sandeep 92, Agniv Pan c Gitansh b Manpreet 12, Pankaj Shaw b Siddarth 29, Shreevats Goswami c Yuvraj b Sandeep 25, Ayan Bhattacharjee c & b Siddarth 0, Pragyan Ojha lbw b Siddarth 0, Ashoke Dinda b Siddarth 8, Amit Kulia (not out) 0; Extras (b-4, lb-5, nb-2): 11; Total (in 64.5 overs): 226.

Fall of wickets: 1-47, 2-52, 3-64, 4-99, 5-136, 6-192, 7-205, 8-205, 9-226.

Punjab bowling: Sandeep Sharma 20.5-3-69-2; Manpreet Singh Grewal 10-1-39-1; Siddarth Kaul 20-4-57-6; Vinay Choudhari 14-2-52-1.

Punjab — 2nd innings: Manan Vohra c Tiwary b Ojha 75, Jiwanjot Singh c Pankaj b Dinda 44, Uday Kaul c Shreevats b Amit 7, Gitansh Khera c Agniv b Ojha 0, Yuvraj Singh b Ojha 26, Gurkeerat Mann lbw b Amit 1, Taruwar Kohli c Shreevats b Dinda 9, Vinay Choudhari c Shreevats b Ojha 0, Sandeep Sharma b Amit 14, Siddarth Kaul (not out) 11, Manpreet Singh Grewal c Shreevats b Bhattacharjee 43; Extras (b-8, lb-2, nb-2, w-2): 14; Total (in 72.3 overs): 244.

Fall of wickets: 1-100, 2-111, 3-112, 4-156, 5-159, 6-162, 7-162, 8-188, 9-189.

Bengal bowling: Ashoke Dinda 24-9-59-2; Amit Kuila 21-4-93-3; Ayan Bhattacharjee 4.3-2-9-1; Sayan Sekhar Mondal 1-0-3-0; Pragyan Ojha 21-6-70-4, Manoj Tiwary 1-1-0-0.

Man-of-the-match: Amit Kuila.

Bengal won by 115 runs.

Points: Bengal (6), Punjab (0).