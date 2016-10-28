In keeping with the pre-match prediction, Bengal stayed on course of securing its second consecutive victory and Railways stared at a third straight defeat after two days of their Ranji Trophy league match here on Friday.

Bengal ended the second day at 208 for nine for an overall lead of 308. Going by the fact that 15 wickets fell on this day — one more than Thursday’s tally — the match is likely to finish with more than a day to spare.

Bengal reinforced its grip on the proceedings soon after Railways resumed at 37 for four. In 62 minutes, Bengal stopped Railways at 105 for a handsome lead in this low-scoring match.

If Railways managed to reach the three-figure mark, it was due to Karn Sharma’s 26-ball 40. The Railway skipper was the last to get out while attempting a third successive six off Sayan Ghosh.

Ashoke Dinda finished with five for 45 in his 69th Ranji match. This was also the 14th occasion when he took five or more wickets in an innings.

When Bengal began its second innings, a score of 200 looked enough to put the match beyond Railways. As it turned out, Bengal just about managed to sneak past its first innings tally of 205, with a wicket still in hand.

Unlike the Bengal medium pacers, Railways did not make the most of the conditions. Bengal openers took time to settle down but failed to score big.

Skipper Manoj Tiwary and Wriddhiman Saha, both out for a duck in the same over in the first innings, faltered after looking good to reach half centuries.

Saha, keen to play a Ranji match after being asked to rest for two matches by India’s chief coach Anil Kumble, hit nine boundaries in his 44 after Tiwary departed for 48 inclusive of seven hits to the fence.

The extended final-session belonged to the Railway bowlers who took six wickets for 67 runs after Bengal went to tea at 141 for three.

Medium pacers Karan Thakur and left-arm Deepak Bansal were rewarded with three wickets each for their efforts.

The scores:

Bengal — 1st innings: 205.

Railway — 1st innings: Saurabh Wakaskar c & b Dinda 4, Shivakant Shukla c Saha b Kuila 14, Mrunal Devdhar c Shaw b Dinda 17, V. Cheluvaraj c Saha b Ghosh 0, Arindam Ghosh b Kuila 4, Anureet Singh lbw b Dinda 4, Mahesh Rawat c Chatterjee b Dinda 9, Karn Sharma c Pan b Ghosh 40, Amit Mishra b Ghosh 7, Deepak Bansal b Dinda 0, Karan Thakur (not out) 0; Extras (b-4, lb-1, nb-1): 6; Total (in 27.3 overs): 105.

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-29, 3-30, 4-34, 5-39, 6-53, 7-53, 8-84, 9-93.

Bengal bowling: Ashoke Dinda 14-4-45-5, Amit Kuila 9-4-24-2, Sayan Ghosh 4.3-1-31-3.

Bengal — 2nd innings: Abhimanyu Eswaran c Rawat b Thakur 25, Sayan Mandal lbw b Bansal 30, Sudip Chatterjee c Ghosh b Thakur 20, Manoj Tiwary c Rawat b Anureet 48, Wriddhaman Saha c Karn Sharma b Bansal 44, Agniv Pan c Rawat b Bansal 6, Pankaj Shaw (batting) 19, Amir Gani c Rawat b Thakur 12, Ashok Dinda c & b Mishra 1, Amit Kuila b Amit Mishra 0; Extras (lb-1, w-2) 3; Total (for nine wkts. in 74.2 overs): 208.

Fall of wickets: 1-37, 2-67, 3-115, 4-143, 5-160, 6-183, 7-204, 8-205, 9-208.

Railways bowling: Anureet Singh 20-7-51-1, Deepak Bansal 20-6-40-3, Amit Mishra 14.2-2-62-2, Karan Thakur 17-5-39-3, Karn Sharma 3-0-15-0.