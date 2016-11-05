Dropped catches by D.B. Prasanth and Srikanth and overstepping by medium-pacer B. Ayyappa proved costly for Andhra as Services, after an initial setback, went on to score 170 for three in 90 overs at the end of the first day’s play in a Ranji Trophy Group ‘C’ match at the Holkar Stadium here on Saturday.

Opener Anshul Gupta (72, 268b, 8x4) and S.U. Yadav (60 batting, 220b, 7x4) weaved a laborious 140-run third-wicket partnership on a day when the proceedings were at snail’s pace. Services batsmen managed to score less than two runs per over.

Andhra bowling lacked teeth and hardly put the batsmen in a spot of bother. After a productive 20th over which saw the fall of two wickets in succession, it was a hard grind for the Andhra bowlers.

However, the elusive breakthrough was achieved in the 85th over by part-time spinner D.B. Ravi Teja, who had the well-set Anshul trapped in front.

Both Anshul and S.U. Yadav preferred caution to flamboyance and played the ball on merit. They complimented each other by resolutely digging in to tackle the rival bowling. With the ball coming on to the bat nicely on a hot day, the duo played a waiting game and punished the loose ones.

Earlier, Services elected to bat. Left-arm medium-pacer Ch. Stephen struck twice in his first over of his second spell. Southpaw and skipper Sumit Chatterjee failed to measure the length of the ball and perished, caught behind. Off the next ball, Stephen succeed in uprooting the middle stump of Ravi Chauhan with an express delivery which came in sharply, thus putting Services in trouble.

Ayyappa, who succeeded in tempting Anshul for a miscued pull, was shattered when the umpire called him for over-stepping.

Prasanth, fielding at silly point, floored two sharp chances and Srikanth, too, added agony to the team management by dropping an half-chance.

“We need to take these catches. We would have been in a comfortable position had we grabbed them,” felt Andhra coach Sanath Kumar.

The scores: Services — 1st innings: Anshul Gupta lbw Ravi Teja 72, Sumit Chatterjee c K.S. Bharat b Stephen 12, Ravi Chauhan b. Stephen 0, S.V. Yadav (batting) 60, V.U. Yadav (batting) 9; Extras (b-8, lb-2, nb-7): 17; Total (for three wkts. in 90 overs): 170.

Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-19, 3-159.

Andhra bowling: B. Siva Kumar 16-9-22-0, Ch. Stephen 17-7-35-2, Bhargav Bhatt 32-12-59-0, B. Ayyappa 18-5-34-0, Aswin Hebbar 4-1-9-0, D. B. Ravi Teja 3-2-1-1.