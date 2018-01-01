Cricket

Ranji Trophy: ‘Amazing to be part of a historic occasion,’ says Ganesh Satish

Ganesh Satish.   | Photo Credit: G.P. Sampath Kumar

more-in

Ganesh Satish says decision to move from Karnataka to Vidarbha justified

A sense of deja vu enveloped Vidarbha batsman Ganesh Satish, when his team captured the Ranji Trophy title at Indore on Monday. Satish had experienced a similarly euphoric high in the 2013-14 season, when he was part of the Karnataka side which won the domestic treble (Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Irani Cup).

Excerpts:

Emotions: Four years ago, if you had told me that I would win the Ranji Trophy for a second time, I wouldn’t have believed you. The emotions involved in both triumphs are quite similar. When Karnataka won the Ranji Trophy in 2013-14, it was my first big domestic title. This time, it is Vidarbha’s first ever Ranji Trophy title. It feels amazing to be part of a historic occasion like this.

Having a point to prove: I won’t call it redemption, but I will say that my decision to move from Karnataka to Vidarbha has been justified. It has been a success for both me and the team. However, I hold no grudges against anyone, nor do I have anything to prove to anyone. I’m just happy that after my Karnataka stint, Vidarbha gave me the opportunity to play cricket day in and day out. That’s all I really wanted.

Bringing the winning mentality: In Karnataka, you are expected to win every single game. This was instilled in me many years ago, right from the time I represented the Karnataka under-14 team. When I played for the Karnataka Ranji side, we didn't settle for anything less than a win. I’ve brought that same winning mentality to Vidarbha.

Fine personal form (two centuries and three fifties this season): I must thank my childhood coach in Bengaluru, Rajesh Kamath. He has worked with me for 19 years now. My batting is what he has taught me. I also spent a week with (Vidarbha teammate) Wasim Jaffer in Mumbai, before the season started. He gave me many useful tips.

Post a Comment
More In Sport Cricket
cricket
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2018 8:20:45 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/ranji-trophy-amazing-to-be-part-of-a-historic-occasion-says-ganesh-satish/article22347473.ece

© The Hindu