Ranji Trophy: ‘Amazing to be part of a historic occasion,’ says Ganesh Satish

A sense of deja vu enveloped Vidarbha batsman Ganesh Satish, when his team captured the Ranji Trophy title at Indore on Monday. Satish had experienced a similarly euphoric high in the 2013-14 season, when he was part of the Karnataka side which won the domestic treble (Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Irani Cup).

Excerpts:

Emotions: Four years ago, if you had told me that I would win the Ranji Trophy for a second time, I wouldn’t have believed you. The emotions involved in both triumphs are quite similar. When Karnataka won the Ranji Trophy in 2013-14, it was my first big domestic title. This time, it is Vidarbha’s first ever Ranji Trophy title. It feels amazing to be part of a historic occasion like this.

Having a point to prove: I won’t call it redemption, but I will say that my decision to move from Karnataka to Vidarbha has been justified. It has been a success for both me and the team. However, I hold no grudges against anyone, nor do I have anything to prove to anyone. I’m just happy that after my Karnataka stint, Vidarbha gave me the opportunity to play cricket day in and day out. That’s all I really wanted.

Bringing the winning mentality: In Karnataka, you are expected to win every single game. This was instilled in me many years ago, right from the time I represented the Karnataka under-14 team. When I played for the Karnataka Ranji side, we didn't settle for anything less than a win. I’ve brought that same winning mentality to Vidarbha.

Fine personal form (two centuries and three fifties this season): I must thank my childhood coach in Bengaluru, Rajesh Kamath. He has worked with me for 19 years now. My batting is what he has taught me. I also spent a week with (Vidarbha teammate) Wasim Jaffer in Mumbai, before the season started. He gave me many useful tips.