ON SONG: Tamil Nadu skipper Abhinav Mukund scored a fluent 154 against Uttar Pradesh on day three of the Ranji Trophy at Dharamshala. Photo: R. V. Moorthy

Last season, Abhinav Mukund had managed a total of 182 runs in Ranji Trophy. On Saturday, the Tamil Nadu opener got his second century in as many games, taking his team to the edge of a first innings lead against Uttar Pradesh with a fluent 154 as the game meandered towards a draw on the third day.

Chasing Uttar Pradesh’s massive first-innings total of 524, Tamil Nadu was on 398 for the loss of six wickets with B. Indrajith holding the fort on 70 and Aswin Crist on two, still 126 runs in arrears.

Sunday’s first session may well decide which team takes three points from the game.

Knowing well that scoring high and quickly was the key, the overnight batsmen Abhinav and Kaushik Gandhi began well, scoring above three runs an over consistently. The boundaries came at will, the two batsmen cutting and driving with full control on either side of the wicket and the fast outfield doing the rest as the Uttar Pradesh fielders ended in a futile leather hunt.

Abhinav, in particular, was all class. With the ball keeping low and little chance to play in the air, he timed his drives to perfection for his 26 fours. The lone six of the innings came off his bat, the ball flying to fine leg.

Kaushik fell leg-before to an ankle-high delivery from Ankit Rajpoot and B. Aparajith’s poor run with the bat continued, his off stump uprooted on 11 by debutant Dhruv Pratap Singh for his maiden First Class wicket.

With the pitch becoming just a piece of flat land with nothing in it for the bowlers, Abhinav and Dinesh Karthik made full use of the conditions to pile on for their 132-run partnership on either side of lunch. D.P. Singh suffered the most.

The 60th over saw Karthik score three consecutive fours off him — through cover, to third man and square leg — and Abhinav ended the over with one of his own through midwicket.

Karthik was caught behind off occasional spinner Umang Sharma, immediately after tea, for 73 though the disappointed batsman was convinced he had not made contact. Abhinav finally fell, taken by Sharma in the slip, but Indrajith ensured the scoring rate did not drop.

“It was not easy to bat on but there was there was value for your shots,’ said Abhinav. “There were runs if you could hang around. The ball was satisfying low and there was awkward bounce and cracks are beginning to open up.”

The scores:

Uttar Pradesh — 1st innings: 524.

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: Washington Sundar c Umang Sharma b Saurabh Kumar 10, Abhinav Mukund c Sharma b Kuldeep Yadav 154, Kaushik Gandhi lbw b Ankit Rajpoot 37, B. Aparajith b Dhruv Pratap Singh 11, Dinesh Karthik c Eklavya Dwivedi b Sharma 73, B. Indrajith (batting) 70, Malolan Rangarajan c Tanmay Srivastava b Rajpoot 15, Aswin Crist (batting) 2; Extras (b-13, lb-9, nb-1, w-3): 26; Total (for six wkts. in 110 overs): 398.

Fall of wickets: 1–34, 2-122, 3-144, 4-276, 5-326, 6-390.

Uttar Pradesh bowling: Ankit Rajpoot 26-6-91-2, D.P. Singh 20-5-78-1, Kuldeep Yadav 15-4-49-1, Imtiaz Ahmed 17-3-66-0, Saurabh Kumar 26-5-78-1, Umang Sharma 4-1-10-1, Mohammad Saif 2-0-4-0.