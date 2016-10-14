Captain Abhinav Mukund showed the way with an unbeaten 98 as Tamil Nadu responded well to the challenge by reaching 161 for one in its second innings in the Ranji Trophy league match against Railways at the Lohnu ground here on Friday.

After conceding a 52-run first innings lead, Tamil Nadu dismissed Railways before lunch by taking seven wickets in the morning session.

Tamil Nadu expressed its positive approach with a solid performance in bright conditions.

After Manjeet Chaudhary got the breakthrough for Railways by dismissing Washington Sundar, Abhinav and Kaushik Gandhi, who was batting on 41 at close, provided a strong platform for Tamil Nadu to make a match of it with a 124-run partnership for the second wicket.

Abhinav struck 10 fours in his 177-ball innings and was alert to play the late cut at the fag end of the day, as play was extended for an hour, to catch up with the slow over rate.

While Kaushik Gandhi capitalised on a dropped chance given by wicketkeeper Mahesh Rawat off the nippy bowling of Deepak

Bansal early in his innings, Railways looked to be happy to keep the flow of runs.

The morning misty conditions and moisture on the pitch provide a lot of juice to the bowling, and it was to the credit of Railways that it managed to score with a clear batting approach even as it lost seven wickets in the session to fine bowling by T. Natarajan, K. Vignesh and Malolan Rangarajan.

With two more days still to go, there is a lot to play for both the teams in the match.

Tamil Nadu holds the key as it has displayed its batting ability after having been dismissed for 121 in the first innings.

For the moment, Railways could take solace from the fact that it has taken the first innings lead and Tamil Nadu has the satisfaction of fighting back into the match.

The scores:

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: 121.

Railways — 1st innings: Saurabh Wataskar run out 9, Shivakant Shukla b K. Vignesh 11, Mrunal Devdhar lbw b T. Natarajan 47, V. Cheluvaraj c Dinesh Karthik b K. Vignesh 18, Arindam Ghosh (not out) 46, Mahesh Rawat lbw b Aswin Crist 6, Ashish Yadav b T. Natarajan 4, Karn Sharma c Aparajith b Malolan Rangarajan 23, Anureet Singh c Natarajan b Malolan Rangarajan 0, Deepak Bansal lbw b Natarajan 4, M.R. Chaudhary b Natarajan 0; Extras (lb-3, nb-1, w-1): 5; Total (in 64 overs): 173.

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-32, 3-78, 4-100, 5-115, 6-122, 7-162, 8-164, 9-173.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Aswin Crist 16-2-48-1, T. Natarajan 16-4-51-4, K. Vignesh 16-5-31-2, J. Kousik 9-1-19-0, Malolan Rangarajan 7-2-21-2.

Tamil Nadu — 2nd innings: Washington Sundar lbw b M.R. Chaudhary 14, Abhinav Mukund (batting) 98, Kaushik Gandhi (batting) 41; Extras (lb-2, b-4, nb-2): 8; Total (for one wkt. in 60 overs): 161.

Fall of wicket: 1-37.

Railways bowling: Anureet Singh 18-6-29-0, Deepak Bansal 14-3-32-0, M.R. Chaudhary 9-2-30-1, Karn Sharma 7-2-28-0, Ashish Yadav 12-1-36-0.