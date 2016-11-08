Delhi’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant created a new record, scoring the fastest century in First Class cricket (off just 48 balls) against Jharkhand in a Ranji Trophy Group B match in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

Group A

At Hyderabad: Uttar Pradesh 335 & 95 lost to Punjab 319 & 112 for three in 28.1 overs (Manan Vohra 34, Jiwanjot Singh 69). Punjab 6 (16), Uttar Pradesh 0 (4).

At Mysuru: Mumbai 345 & 24 for no loss in five overs bt Railways 160 & 208 in 92.1 overs (Saurabh Wakaskar 39, Arindam Ghosh 31, Tushar Deshpande five for 35). Mumbai 7 (19), Railways 0 (3).

Group B

At Kolkata: Saurashtra 153 & 81 in 39.5 overs (Amitoze Singh 30, Arup Das five for 21, Krishna Das four for 27) lost to Assam 171 & 66 for one in 15.4 overs (Rishav Das 30 not out). Assam 6 (7), Saurashtra 0 (6).

At Patiala: Rajasthan 323 drew with Odisha 172 & 508 for six decl. in 156 overs (Sandeep Pattnaik 40, Ranit Singh 116, Subhransu Senapati 137, Saurabh Rawat 45, Abhishek Yadav 115 not out). Rajasthan 3 (12), Odisha 1 (9).

At Thiruvananthapuram: Jharkhand 493 drew with Delhi 334 & 480 for six in 126 overs (Unmukt Chand 63, Dhruv Shorey 91, Nitish Rana 49, Rishabh Pant 135, Milind Kumar 65, Manan Sharma 53 not out, Shabaz Nadeem three for 185). Jharkhand 3 (19), Delhi 12 (1).

Group C

At Cuttack: Chhattisgarh 198 & 162 in 67.3 overs (Sahil Gupta 82, Mohammad Kaif 38, Shabad Jakati four for 41, Darsan Misal three for 24) lost to Goa 270 & 94 for two in 21.4 overs (Samar Dubhashi 41 not out, Sagun Kamat 34, Darsan Misal three for 24). Shadab Jakati. Goa 6 (10), Chhattisgarh 0 (10).

At Indore: Services 446 & 27 for no loss in six overs drew with Andhra 341 in 145.2 overs (K.S. Bharat 42, D.B. Prasanth Kumar 110, Hanuma Vihari 54, A.G. Pradeep 76, Vikas Yadav three for 81, Azharuddin Bloch five for 92). Services 3 (6), Andhra 1 (15).

At Jaipur: Haryana 303 & 315 for three in 88 overs (Nitin Saini 152 not out, Rajat Paliwal 75, Mohit Hooda 50 not out) drew with Kerala 404. Kerala 3 (12), Haryana 1 (16).

At Ranchi: Jammu & Kashmir 162 & 417 in 137 overs (Shubham Khajuria 86, Ian Dev Singh 99, Parveez Rasool 68, Puneet Bisht 41, Samiullah Beigh 46, Bipul Sharma four for 97) lost to Himachal Pradesh 370 & 210 for five in 44.3 overs (Prashant Chopra 43, Ankit Kalsi 47, Robin Bist 52 not out, Samiullah Beigh three for 56). Himachal Pradesh 6 (15), Jammu & Kashmir 0 (10).