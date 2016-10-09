Thrilling victory for Mumbai, heartbreak for Tamil Nadu

: The Mumbai resilience is intact. Tamil Nadu discovered it on Saturday as Abhishek Nayar enacted a role many of his illustrious predecessors have donned in the past.

He produced a match-winning performance with the bat to leave the opposition stranded at the post.

Tamil Nadu, defending 97, came excruciatingly close, losing the opening Ranji Trophy match by two wickets. “We were perhaps a wicket-away from losing. I would be lying if I said I didn’t feel the game slipping away,” confessed Nayar, joy written all over his face, today being his birthday.

Tamil Nadu, through the spirited seam attack of Aswin Crist and K. Vignesh, kept making regular dents in the Mumbai chase but Nayar stood tall.

The left-hander admitted he was “drained, mentally and physically.”

Returning after a six-month lay-off from an ankle injury, and not a game to prepare, Nayar crafted a brilliant victory, vindicating the confidence coach Chandrakant Pandit reposed in him by granting the No. 5 slot.

“I’m ready he said confidently,” said Pandit. “He’s our crisis man, always standing up for the team.”

Walking in at 24 for three, Nayar did not leave the task to anyone and finished it with a single off Vignesh, who had the mortification of being swung for a six by the batsman at a crucial stage.

Nayar had dealt Crist a deadly blow by smashing him over the straight sightscreen.

“I expected Nayar to come at No. 3,” said Tamil Nadu coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar. “I give credit to Mumbai because Nayar held the chase firmly. He didn’t panic. We fought till the end. We are a little disappointed at the result but the process was good. The effort was good,” said Kanitkar.

Resuming at 153 for six, Tamil Nadu lasted a mere 8.4 overs on Saturday morning as seamer Dhawal Kulkarni took four for 18 to finish with a match haul of 10 for 78.

“A few more runs would have helped us,” reflected Tamil Nadu captain Abhinav Mukund. “We fought really well but Nayar took it away. He played some extraordinary shots. It was a hard pitch and one could never feel settled. It was a learning experience for all of us,” Abhinav added.

The scores:

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: 87.

Mumbai — 1st innings: 176.

Tamil Nadu — 2nd innings: M. S. Washington Sundar c Tare b Kulkarni 40, Abhinav Mukund lbw b Gohil 56, B. Aparajith (not out) 28, Dinesh Karthik c Gohil b Sandhu 11, B. Indrajith c Suryakumar Yadav b Gohil 6, K. Vignesh lbw b Kulkarni 0, Kaushik Gandhi c Yadav b Gohil 7, J. Kousik c Yadav b Kulkarni 5, Aswin Crist c Tare b Kulkarni 6, M. Mohammed c Jaffer b Kulkarni 5, Rahil Shah lbw b Kulkarni 0; Extras (b-12, lb-5, nb-2, w-2): 21; Total (in 62.4 overs): 185.

Fall of wickets: 1-107, 2-114, 3-129, 4-136, 5-137, 6-150, 7-157, 8-175, 9-185.

Mumbai bowling: Dhawal Kulkarni 19.4-5-47-6, Balwinder Sandhu (Jr) 17-5-34-1, Tushar Deshpande 10-0-33-0, Abhishek Nayar 4-2-12-0, Vijay Gohil 11-3-36-3, Akhil Herwadkar 1-0-6-0.

Mumbai — 2nd innings: Akhil Herwadkar c Karthik b Crist 6, Jay Bista lbw b Crist 10, Kaustubh Pawar b Vignesh 5, Armaan Jaffer c Karthik b Vignesh 3, Abhishek Nayar (not out) 45, Suryakumar Yadav c Karthik b Vignesh 0, Aditya Tare c Karthik b Crist 9, Dhawal Kulkarni c Karthik b Vignesh 3, Balwinder Sandhu c Kaushik b Crist 12, Tushar Deshpande (not out) 0; Extras (lb-3, w-1): 4; Total (for eight wkts. in 35.3 overs): 97.

Fall of wickets: 1-8, 2-17, 3-24, 4-35, 5-35, 6-55, 7-60, 8-90.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Aswin Crist 13-3-43-4, Rahil Shah 9-5-17-0, K. Vignesh 12.3-3-29-4, M. Mohammed 1-0-5-0.

Man-of-the-Match: Dhawal Kulkarni.

Result: Mumbai won by two wickets.