Left-arm spinner Aushik Srinivas of Tamil Nadu bowled an inspiring spell but Shubham Sharma stood strong to save the day for Madhya Pradesh on the final day of the Group A Ranji Trophy tie, which fizzled out into a draw, here on Sunday.

After paceman Aswin Crist and Srinivas had done the early damage, Shubham steadied the sinking boat with two solid partnership that changed the course of the match.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh, overnight 261 for seven in its first innings, added another 12 runs before being bowled out nine overs into the first session. It was Srinivas and offie Washington Sundar who were instrumental in cutting short the tail. The duo’s deserving three-wicket hauls dented the confidence of the opposition.

Tamil Nadu, smelling a winning chance, enforced the follow on. It was quite understandable as the team management had discussed with the players in length the other day on the final day plans.

It worked nicely as Crist bowled with a great deal of energy and used the prominently-seamed red cherry well to trouble the openers. And, they danced to his tunes.

Aditya Shrivastava was the first to go. He tried to flick a delivery that was going away and gifted an easy catch to Dinesh Karthik at gully. Rajat Patidar was shown the way out two balls later. Crist bowled a short one that took the batsman by surprise. Patidar tried to keep it down but found it pop out of his bat and into the safe hands of Karthik.

Srinivas, playing his first match this season, spun the ball viciously. He trapped Mukul Raghav leg before and removed the in-form Devendra Bundela, the veteran skipper who played a big first innings knock, in a similar fashion in his very next over. With the skipper gone, Madhya Pradesh went on to the backfoot.

Tamil Nadu skipper Abhinav Mukund set an attacking field and applied the pressure by rotating his bowlers wisely. But Sharma and Harpreet Singh decided to stick to the basics. They played straight and safe and gobbled up the juicy ones that came their way.

Their patience paid off and the runs started to come in quickly in the post lunch session. The duo put on a 109-run partnership for the fifth wicket. But just when the team seemed to be in some sort of a control, Aushik trapped a confident-looking Harpreet plumb in front just before tea but from there it was Shubham all the way.

The scores:

Tamil Nadu — 1st innings: 555 for seven decl.

Madhya Pradesh — 1st innings: Mukul Raghav lbw b Natarajan 1, Aditya Shrivastava run out 24, Rajat Patidar c Karthik b Crist 3, Devendra Bundela c Jagadeesan b Sundar 93, Harpreet Singh lbw b Aushik 20, Shubham Sharma c Jagadeesan b Sundar 85, Ankit Dane run out 6, Ankit Sharma c Crist b Sundar 14, Ashwin Das (not out) 1, Ishwar Pandey c Karthik b Aushik 5, Chandrakant Sakure b Aushik 0; Extras (b-5, lb-5, nb-8, w-3): 21; Total (in 97.3 overs): 273.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-14, 3-50, 4-82, 5-242, 6-249, 7-261, 8-267, 9-272.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Aswin Crist 16-2-48-1, T. Natarajan 20-7-53-1, Vijay Shankar 10-1-39-0, Aushik Srinivas 29.3-8-68-3, Malolan Rangarajan 8-1-25-0, Abhinav Mukund 2-0-7-0, Washington Sundar 12-3-23-3.

Madhya Pradesh — 2nd innings: Aditya Shrivastava c Karthik b Crist 0, Mukul Raghav lbw b Aushik 27, Rajat Patidar c Karthik b Crist 0, Devendra Bundela lbw b Aushik 11, Harpreet Singh lbw b Aushik 52, Shubham Sharma (not out) 77, Ankit Dane (not out) 33; Extras (b-12, lb-4, nb-6): 22; Total (for five wkts. in 78 overs): 222.

Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-9, 3-43, 4-44, 5-153.

Tamil Nadu bowling: Aswin Crist 15-2-40-2, T. Natarajan 11-1-55-0, Washington Sundar 14-4-25-0, Aushik Srinivas 18-4-40-3, Malolan Rangarajan 10-1-21-0, Vijay Shankar 3-0-11-0, Abhinav Mukund 7-1-14-0.

Match drawn

Points: TN3, MP 1

Man-of-the-match: N. Jagadeesan.