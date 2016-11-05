Sport » Cricket

Raipur, November 5, 2016
Updated: November 5, 2016 00:18 IST

Green surface beckons TN and Baroda

Runs might have to be earned on a greenish surface that could encourage seamers. An engrossing contest between bat and ball beckons.

But then, Tamil Nadu has an injury concern ahead of its crucial Ranji Trophy Group ‘A’ game against Baroda beginning at the swanky Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium on Saturday.

Injury concern for TN

The side’s pace spearhead T. Natarajan, who has developed a groin strain, is a doubtful starter. The nippy left-armer is critical to Tamil Nadu’s plans.

Interestingly, the previous Ranji match at this ground this season proved a high-scoring affair. Madhya Pradesh made 445 and Mumbai replied with 568 for seven.

However, the Tamil Nadu-Baroda duel will be played on a different track, one which is adjacent to the wicket used for MP-Mumbai tie.

If Natarajan is ruled unfit, then he is likely to be replaced by lanky seamer K. Vignesh. Given the greenish hue of the surface, will the team-management pick an additional paceman in L. Vignesh?

Fourth in the group with 10 points from four matches — the half-way stage of its league engagements has been reached — Tamil Nadu requires a positive outcome from the game.

Baroda has three points from an equal number of matches and will be eyeing a win on a surface that could churn out a result.

Abhinav in fine form

Tamil Nadu skipper Abhinav Mukund has been in telling form with the bat even if he has not been able to win any of the tosses this season.

Another senior cricketer, the strokeful Dinesh Karthik, too has been among runs. And the younger bunch of Kaushik Gandhi, Baba Indrajith and N. Jagadeesan have notched up hundreds in this campaign so far.

Talented pace bowling all-rounder Vijay Shankar — he returned from injury against Madhya Pradesh — lends balance to the eleven.

Tamil Nadu will seek runs though from opener Washington Sundar. The promising southpaw has bowled his off-spinners effectively but needs a breakthrough innings with the willow.

The side winning the toss will be looking to insert the opposition to make the most of this pitch. In case it bats first, Tamil Nadu’s top-order will have to hold firm against a good Baroda pace attack which includes former internationals — skipper Irfan Pathan and Munaf Patel.

With Natarajan’s fitness under a cloud, Tamil Nadu would want paceman Aswin Crist to lift his level a notch. Among the spinners, left-armer Aushik Srinivas has been impressive; he may have a role later in the game.

Baroda has a competent batting line-up in which top-order batsmen Kedar Devdhar and Dhiren Mistry have been among runs. And the big-hitting Deepak Hooda revealed he could apply himself as well, with a mammoth 293 against Punjab. Another brutal striker of the ball, Yusuf Pathan, is in the mix too.

This promises to be a high-voltage neutral-venue clash.

The teams (from):

Tamil Nadu: Abhinav Mukund (capt), Washington Sundar, Kaushik Gandhi, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, Baba Indrajith, N. Jagadeesan, Malolan Rangarajan, Aswin Crist, Aushik Srinivas, K. Vignesh, L. Vignesh, T. Natarajan, B. Aparajith, J. Kousik and Rahil Shah.

Baroda: Irfan Pathan (captain), Kedar Devdhar, Dhiren Mistry, Vishnu Solanki, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Swapnil Singh, Pinal Shah, Murtuja Vahora, Munaf Patel, Vijay Halai, Soaeb Tai, Sagar Manglorkar and Viraj Bhonsale.

