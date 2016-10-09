Even as Punjab and Railways slugged it out in the middle in a match where a draw was foregone conclusion, Yuvraj Singh was involved in an intense net session with teammate Manan Vohra, trying to correct errors in the latter’s shot-making. The session lasted more than an hour in the withering heat and humidity and was perhaps Yuvraj’s way of showing that he was serious in his role leading the side.

Railways began its Ranji Trophy campaign with three points and lots of confidence in a new set of personnel both on and off the field at the Air Force Sports Complex here on Sunday.

With Punjab set a near-impossible target of 359 in just over two sessions of play, the teams decided to call off the match after the mandatory overs were bowled on the final day, Punjab scoring 170 for three in 58 overs in its second innings after conceding a 116-run lead in the first.

Mandeep Singh (41) and Kaul (61) remained unbeaten with an 86-run partnership, the latter scoring his second half century of the game.

Railways coach J.P. Yadav had insisted that his team would go for an outright victory after giving Shivakant Shukla a chance to reach his second century of the match, after resuming play on 180 for two on the final day.

But with the opener cleaned up by Siddharth Kaul three short of the milestone and overnight partner Mahesh Rawat caught at slip on 48, Railways declared at 245 for seven an hour before lunch, giving enough time to its bowlers to force a result.

That didn’t happen as Punjab openers Vohra and Jiwanjot Singh began positively before Vohra edged Anureet Singh behind, trying to cut, for 11.

Uday Kaul and Jiwanjot then scored at a brisk pace to take lunch at 47 and soon brought up their 50-run partnership. A brilliant catch by Ashish Yadav at gully ended Jiwanjot’s innings on 33 to bring in Yuvraj Singh, the man 50-odd spectators had turned up to watch.

It was a different Yuvraj who walked out. Though he managed only 17 runs, 16 of them came off crisp, fluent boundaries – two through cover and one each to fine leg and midwicket – that proved his comfort level. A longer stay was clearly on the cards before Yadav latched on to a difficult return catch.

Mandeep and Kaul scored boundaries at will but with the target too high and little time, the match simply dragged on before being agreed to be called off.

The scores:

Railways — 1st innings: 331.

Punjab — 1st innings: 215.

Railways — 2nd innings: Sourabh Wakaskar b Choudhary 57, Shivakant Shukla b Siddharth Kaul 97, Akshat Pandey run out 0, Arindam Ghosh c Mann b Choudhary 0, Mahesh Rawat c Mann b Choudhary 48, Ashish Yadav c Khera b Kaul 11, Karn Sharma (not out) 21, Anureet Singh run out 2; Extras (nb-3, w-1, b-4, lb-1) 9; Total (for seven wkts. decl. in 81.2 overs): 245.

Fall of wickets: 1-111, 2-111, 3-198, 4-217, 5-234, 6-237, 7-245.

Punjab bowling: Sandeep Sharma 16-2-54-0, Manpreet Grewal 8-0-18-0, Gurkeerat Mann 23-2-57-0, Vinay Choudhary 15.2-3–63-3, Siddharth Kaul 15-2-35-2, Yuvraj Singh 3-0-13-0, Jiwanjot Singh 1-1-0-0.

Punjab — 2nd innings: Manan Vohra c Rawta b Anureet 11, Jiwanjot Singh c Yadav b Chaudhary 33, Uday Kaul (not out) 61, Yuvraj Singh c & b Yadav 17, Mandeep Singh (not out) 41; Extras (nb-3, b-4) 7; Total (for three wkts. in 58 overs): 170.

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-67, 3-84.

Railways bowling: Anureet Singh 5-0-22-1, Deepak Bansal 5-1-14-0, Manjeet Chaudhary 9-2-29-1, Karn Sharma 16-2-56-0, Ashish Yadav 21-9-42-1, Mahesh Rawat 1-0-2-0, Saurabh Wakaskar 1-0-1-0.

Man-of-the-match: Shivakant Shukla

Match drawn

Points: Railways 3 pts., Punjab 1.