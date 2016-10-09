Rain saved Jammu & Kashmir from a possible outright defeat in the season-opener against Kerala as the Ranji Trophy Group C match ended in a draw here on Sunday.

Beginning the day at 106 for five, following a half-an-hour delayed start due to wet outfield, J&K was all out for 121 runs in its first innings.

After being asked to follow on, J&K was at 91 for four when rain stopped play for the third consecutive day. The umpires called off play at 4 p.m. as Kerala settled for three points on the basis of gaining first innings lead.

Kerala, which secured a healthy first innings lead of 183 runs and had nothing to lose, chose to make J & K bat again and press for an outright victory.

Kerala started well on its pursuit to garner full points as fast bowler Basil Thampi bowled Adil Reshi for a duck in the second over.

Opener Shubham Khajuria, who hit six fours in his unbeaten 39, and Pranav Gupta (23) put up 48 runs for the second wicket before the latter was caught behind off left-arm pacer Manu Krishnan after the lunch break.

Left-arm spinner Iqbal Abdulla had Ian Dev Singh Chauhan caught and bowled and captain Pervez Rasool caught by K. Monish in successive overs to reduce J & K to 75 for four. However, rain interruption shortly after the drinks break in the middle session dashed Kerala’s hopes.

Earlier, resuming its first innings, J&K added only 15 runs in 15 overs at the expense of five wickets. Pacer Sandeep Warrier scalped Puneet Bisht, caught at point, in the first over of the day and had Ram Dayal Punia captured in the slips two overs later.

Monish added two more wickets to his kitty to return enviable figures of four for nine.

The scores:

Kerala — 1st innings: 304.

Jammu & Kashmir — 1st innings: Shubham Khajuria v Thakker b Abdulla 13, Adil Reshi lbw b Abdulla 40, Pranav Gupta c Monish b Abdulla 8, Ian Dev Singh Chauhan c Saxena b Monish 13, Pervez Rasool c Abdulla b Monish 16, Bandeep Singh c Abdulla b Monish 4, Puneet Bisht c Thakker b Warrier 2, Ram Dayal Punia c Monish b Warrier 4, Samiullah Beigh (not out) 7, Aamir Aziz c sub (Nikhilesh) b Saxena 0, Umar Nazir lbw b Monish 1; Extras (b-8, lb-1, nb-4) 13; Total (in 44 overs) 121.

Fall of wickets: 1-57, 2-71, 3-84, 4-101, 5-104, 6-106, 7-112, 8-115, 9-116.

Kerala bowling: Sandeep Warrier 11-4-35-2, Manu Krishnan 3-1-8-0, Basil Thampi 5-2-21-0, Iqbal Abdulla 15-3-36-3, K. Monish. 8-3-9-4, Jalaj Saxena 2-0-3-1.

Jammu & Kashmir — 2nd innings: Shubham Khajuria (not out) 39, Adil Reshi b Thampi 0, Pranav Gupta c Samson b Manu Krishnan 23, Ian Dev Singh Chauhan c & b Abdulla 8, Pervez Rasool c Monish b Abdulla 8, Bandeep Singh (not out) 9, Extras (lb-1, nb-3) 4, Total (for four wkts. in 31.3 overs) 91.

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-48, 3-67, 4-75.

Kerala bowling: Sandeep Warrier 4-2-12-0, Basil Thampi 3-1-9-1, Iqbal Abdulla 7-0-21-2, Jalaj Saxena 5-1-13-0, Monish K. 8.3-3-24-0, Manu Krishnan 4-1-11-1.

Man-of-the-match: Sanju Samson.

Match drawn

Points: Kerala 3, J&K 1.