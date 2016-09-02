The much-awaited Ranji Trophy schedule for the season 2016-17 was finalised by the BCCI on Friday with the national cricket championship slated to start on October 6, with the final set to run from January 7 to 11, 2017.

The new format of the Ranji Trophy, according to Board sources, had been finalised almost two months back since the tournament was to be played at neutral venues. “The delay was caused because we had lot of technical issues to tackle which the Lodha Committee did not consider,” said the source.

The Lodha Committee had instructed the Board to field a combined team of the north-east states in the Ranji Trophy.

“It was not possible because the north-east states did not have even 15 registered players. With great difficulty we have included them in the under-16 and under-19 categories,” the source added.

The ground realities that confronted the Board in the case of the north-east team’s participation delayed the finalisation of the schedule.

The entire exercise had to be redone but Chhattisgarh found favour, having come through the ranks.

As per the schedule, no match of a particular group will be played at venues of the teams from the same group. No team will get to play at the same venue twice.

Ten curators from the five zones have been instructed that the best playing conditions be offered. “No vested interest of the zonal curators means the players will get the best of pitches to compete on,” said the Board source.

The exercise was tough but the technical experience of the Board officials saw them through.