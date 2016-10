Group A: At Palam: Baroda 286 for nine in 83 overs (Pinal Shah 66, Deepak Hooda 46, Yusuf Pathan 41, Aditya Waghmode 39, Vijay Gohil three for 70) vs Mumbai. Toss: Baroda.

At Jaipur: Bengal 288 for three in 88 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 123 batting, Sudip Chatterjee 73, Agniv Pan 51, Sayan Mondal 30) vs Uttar Pradesh. Toss: Bengal.

At Rohtak: Punjab 347 for three in 89 overs (Yuvraj Singh 164 batting, Gurkeerat Mann 101 batting, Jiwanjot Singh 61) vs Madhya Pradesh. Toss: MP.

At Bilaspur: Tamil Nadu 121 in 42.2 overs (Malolan Rangarajan 36 n.o., Deepak Bansal four for 84, Manjeet Singh three for 31) vs Railways 87 for three in 36 overs (M. Devdhar 47). Toss: Railways.

Group B: At Greater Noida: Karnataka 248 for three in 90 overs (R. Samarth 118 batting, Karun Nair 74, Kaunain Abbas 28 batting) vs Jharkhand. Toss: Karnataka.

At Mumbai: Maharashtra 290 for two in 90 overs (Swapnil Gugale 152 batting, Ankit Bawne 120 batting) vs Delhi. Toss: Maharashtra.

At Hyderabad: Odisha 228 in 80.5 overs (Sandeep Pattnaik 123, Ranjit Singh 30, D.A. Jadeja four for 67) vs Saurashtra four for no loss in seven overs. Toss: Saurashtra.

At Visakhapatnam: Assam 195 in 84.1 overs (Rishav Das 93, Pallavkumar Das 40, Pankaj Singh five for 39) vs Rajasthan. Toss: Rajasthan.

Group C: At Kalyani: Chhattisgarh 261 for four in 90 overs (Amandeep Khare 136 batting, Abhimanyu Chauhan 73 batting, Sahil Gupta 30) vs Andhra. Toss: Andhra.

At Surat: Jammu & Kashmir 227 in 70.3 overs (Parvez Rasool 82, Ian Dev Singh 60, Puneet Bisht 40, Shadab Jakati four for 48, Amit Yadav three for 43) vs Goa 43 for five in 17 overs. Toss: J&K.

At Jamshedpur: Hyderabad 191 in 82.5 overs (Bavanaka Sandeep 44, Kolla Sumanth 35, S. Badrinath 27, Yuzvendra Chahal six for 44) vs Haryana. Toss: Hyderabad.

At Kolkata: Kerala 163 for four in 73 overs (Sachin Baby 52 batting, Sanju Samson 47) vs Himachal Pradesh. Toss: HP.