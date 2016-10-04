The Ranji Trophy match between Rajasthan and Saurashtra, that was to be held at Natham (Dindigul) from October 6 to 9 has been shifted out of Tamil Nadu.

The Hindu has learnt from reliable sources that the decision, taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been conveyed to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

It is understood this was done following requests from the two teams.

Now the match will be played on the same dates at Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh. The TNCA was not willing to comment on the reason for the shifting.

This means Tamil Nadu will host only three Ranji Trophy matches this season. The duels, in November-December, will be played at the IIT-Chemplast ground here, at SSN College on the outskirts of the city and in Natham.