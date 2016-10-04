The Ranji Trophy match between Rajasthan and Saurashtra, that was to be held at Natham (Dindigul) from October 6 to 9 has been shifted out of Tamil Nadu.

The Hindu has learnt from reliable sources that the decision, taken by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has been conveyed to the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA).

It is understood this was done following requests from the two teams.

Now the match will be played on the same dates at Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh. The TNCA was not willing to comment on the reason for the shifting.

This means Tamil Nadu will host only three Ranji Trophy matches this season. The duels, in November-December, will be played at the IIT-Chemplast ground here, at SSN College on the outskirts of the city and in Natham.

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
JOB WELL DONE: India captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane congratulate each other after India won the second Test at Eden Gardens on Monday.

India skittles out New Zealand to clinch series
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli gestures during the match as India is likely to get the No. 1 ranking in Tests after its win over New Zealand in the second Test, at Eden Gardens on Monday.

India dislodges Pakistan from No. 1 spot in ICC Test rankings
N. Ram, Chairman, Kasturi & Sons, Ltd., inaugurates the evening in Kolkata with a few words.

In photos: Celebrating India's 500 Tests in Kolkata
“BCCI is open to the DRS. But is the technology 100 percent foolproof?

Thakur: 'BCCI open to DRS if it’s close to perfection'
More »
go back to thehindu.com