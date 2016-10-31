A determined unbeaten maiden century (123 not out, 334 b, 12x4) by opener Sahil Gupta denied Kerala a win against Chhattisgarh in the Ranji Trophy Group C match at the Keenan stadium here on Sunday.

Sahil showed remarkable concentration and maturity during his innings and thwarted Kerala, which was eyeing its first win of the season. Instead, Kerala had to be satisfied with three points and now has nine points from four matches. Chhattisgarh has 10 from four.

Sahil figured in a crucial 88-run third-wicket stand with Ashutosh Singh, which shut out the chances for Kerala. Though Jalaj Saxena took two quick wickets in the last session, Sahil and Ruikar held on for a morale-boosting draw for the Ranji debutants.

Needing a further 313 for a win on the final day, Chhattisgarh, resuming on 15 for no loss, was never in the hunt after losing wickets early in the first session. However, Sahil Gupta was unperturbed and found a good ally in Ashutosh.

The duo added 88 runs for the fourth wicket. More importantly, the fourth-wicket stand consumed nearly 40 overs and, with it, time. Captain Rohan Prem rung in changes and tried different field settings, but none could disturb Sahil and Ashutosh’s concentration. Chhattisgarh did not lose any wickets in the post-lunch session and added just 58 runs off 30 overs.

The early strike from Sandeep Warrier, who had Rishab Tiwari caught at point by Thakkar, pushed Chattsigarh on to the backfoot. The second-wicket pair of Sahil and Amandeep Khare resisted for a while.

But Iqbal Abdulla struck in quick succession, dismissing Khare and captain Abhimanyu Chanuhan, two of Chattisgarh’s best batsmen, in a space of two overs to give Kerala a glimmer of a hope. Abdulla tempted Kahre (20) to play his favourite cut shot and had him caught at backward by Thakkar.

Chauhan’s drive ricocheted off Robert Fernandez’s leg, who was fielding at silly point, and was snapped up at cover by Sachin Baby. But Ashutosh joined Sahil to deny Kerala any success till he under edged Monish and was declared caught behind. Sahil and wicketkeeper Manoj Singh added another 47 runs for the fifth wicket.

Kerala again sensed victory when Jalaj struck twice, but Sahil and Ruikar played out the mandatory overs quite comfortably.

Kerala captain Rohan Prem was a tad disappointed, but complimented Sahil for his great knock. “Everything worked for us in the morning session. But we couldn’t get the breakthrough we wanted as Sahil and Ashutosh batted beautifully. Disappointed for not being able to win, but nevertheless we are happy with the first innings lead,” he said.

“I played the ball on merit. Batting was not easy and Kerala bowled well. I played my shots when I got the chance. The fourth-wicket stand with Ashutosh was crucial. I started batting freely after tea. It was a good knock under pressure,” said Sahil.

The scores:

Kerala — 1st Innings: 207.

Chhattisgarh — 1st innings: 187.

Kerala — 2nd innings: 307 for two decl.

Chhattisgarh — 2nd innings: Sahil Gupta (not out) 123, Rishab Tiwari c Thakkar b Warrier 13, Amandeep Khare c Thakkar b Abdulla 20, Abhimanyu Chauhan c Sachin b Abdulla, Ashutosh Singh c Nikhilesh b Monish 45, Manoj Singh c Abdulla b Jalaj, Vishal Singh c Sachin b Jalaj, S.S. Ruikar (not out) 4; Extras (nb-6, w-1, b-4, lb-1): 12; Total (for six wkts. in 107 overs): 249.

Fall of wickets: 1-19, 2-62, 3-68, 4-156, 5-203, 6-221.

Kerala bowling: Sandeep Warrier 17-5-44-1, M.D. Nidihish 11-5-28-0, Bhavin Thakkar 1-0-9-0, K.S. Monish 33-5-83-1, Iqbal Abdulla 22-9-39-2, Jalaj Saxena 21-6-37-2, Rohan Prem 2-1-4-0.