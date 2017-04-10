Rana raises hopes of Indians’ run-drought

more-in

No doubt that the Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers slipped in the death overs, thanks to the dew and mounting pressure. Still, no one could take the credit away from Nitish Rana, the Delhi left-hander with a reputation in domestic cricket to send the ball packing into the stands at will, Rana not only lived up to the tag of six-hitter towards the end but also displayed his calm head and ability to rotate the strike early on to fashion Mumbai Indians’ jaw-dropping victory against the Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

“Nitish anchored the innings up front and then took the game deep and showed what he can do,” said Mahela Jayawardene, the Mumbai Indians head coach. “The way Nitish batted, he batted through. He is a very talented player and showed lot of quality today. Hopefully he grows stronger through the tournament and we can see more of that from him.”

Rana making optimum use of the opportunity presented to him with an elevation in the batting order to No. 3 must have come as a huge sigh of relief for Jayawardene and the rest of his coaching staff. The lack of runs from domestic batsmen has haunted the Mumbai Indians in the recent past. For the last three years, barring Rohit Sharma and Ambati Rayudu, none of the Indian batsmen has had a consistent run in the MI Blues.

While Parthiv Patel has been inconsistent at the top, the likes of Krunal and Hardik Pandya (2016), Hardik and Unmukt Chand (2015) and C.M. Gautam and Aditya Tare (2014) have all failed to live up to deliver with the bat.

While captain Sharma is expected to take some time to hit the ground running after spending five months on the sidelines owing to a hip surgery, Rayudu has been ruled out for a while after injuring himself in the field in MI’s season-opener in Pune last week.

With the backs to the wall, Mumbai Indians promoted Rana in the batting order and sent a signal that they trusted in his ability. To his credit, the left-handed batsman delivered, thus raising hopes of the drought of runs from domestic batsmen could well be over in IPL 2017.

Jayawardene admitted that the coaching staff has been trying to imbibe the herd mentality into the players. “We need to hunt as a pack of hyenas, and not like a tiger who goes after (its prey). We’ve got some good hyenas as a group, and if we can hunt as a group, we can have a lot of success,” he said.

Rana and the Pandya siblings have definitely shown a glimpse of their ability to hunt in a group. If they can be consistent with their performances, Mumbai Indians can aspire to become the first team to lift the IPL trophy thrice.