It appears to be open season in many BCCI-affiliated units when it comes to forming State players’ associations, with several cricketers staking their claim.

Following the Supreme Court order on the Lodha Committee recommendations, there seems to be a race to become the players’ representatives in the Apex Council, which is to be formed.

“There is a vertical split in many State units with players competing to grab the opportunity,” said a former Test cricketer. “There is utter confusion since there are no criteria prescribed for the formation of the players’ association. The players have no idea, the State units are clueless and the Board too has no clarity.”

The Supreme Court, in its order, had put the stamp of approval on the formation of a players’ association. The Players’ Association is supposed to include all international cricketers — men and women — and a majority of first class players who have retired from competitive cricket.

The Players’ Association will receive financial support from the BCCI, the Supreme Court order had said. To put things in perspective it was said that the players would not act as a union.

It is understood that players in various States are involved in an exercise to form an association without formulating even the basic eligibility criteria. Another prominent cricketer, now retired, made a relevant point: Who will recognise/decide which players’ association is genuine and legal?

There are reports of players coming together in Delhi, Hyderabad, Goa, Bengaluru, Mumbai, to cite a few instances, and registering as members of the association. “What is the assurance that my body of players would be recognised by my State Association?” a first-class cricketer said. “You will have issues where more than one players’ association stakes claims. In any case, it is easy to get your body registered.”

The players do not appear aware of their role and objective. Former Test captain Dilip Vengsarkar took the initiative in Mumbai to form a State players’ association with nine international cricketers to begin with.

“We have only followed the Lodha Committee recommendations. We are waiting for clarity but we are going to work only for the welfare of the players,” said Vengsarkar.

In Delhi, former India wicketkeeper Surender Khanna echoed the view: “We are doing it because the Lodha Committee has said so.”

The worry for the players will be the emergence of self-styled representatives. “That threat is real,” said an international. “Who will form the guidelines? What will be the electorate? Nothing is clear. The idea is to find a place in the Apex Body or a position in the State Association. To me, it is a recipe for disaster that is going to pitch players against players. This will be the biggest test of unity for the players. Only if the cricketers stay united can the Players’ Association serve its purpose. At present, the entire exercise is like a headless chicken.”

Former Test allrounder Kirti Azad, however, observed that there was no lack of clarity. “As far as I am concerned there is no confusion. The directive will come from the Lodha Committee. There will be an election agent to scrutinise membership and nominations when we have elections for the players’ association. We have invited all cricketers, especially who have suffered at the hands of these State officials. We are going for the betterment of the players,” emphasised Azad.