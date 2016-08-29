India off-spinner R. Ashwin will arrive in Chennai, and join the Dindigul Dragons in the TNPL on Tuesday morning, said the team’s Assistant Coach M. Sanjay. Dragons are set to play Ruby Kanchi Warriors here on Tuesday.

Leg-spinner M. Ashwin, who has not been selected in the playing XI for India Red, is also available for the match, he added. “Both of them are available for Tuesday’s match. R. Ashwin is flying in tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, and will join the team here. If he isn’t jet lagged, or tired as such, he will most probably play the match.”

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
De Kock seemed untroubled by the struggles of his team-mates, going to his second half-century of the match off 42 balls, with eight fours and a six.

South Africa hold aces despite collapse

West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite (26) shakes hands with India's MS Dhoni (7) after the second Twenty20 international cricket match was called off due to rain on Sunday.

Dhoni, Brathwaite differ on playing conditions
MS Dhoni felt that the test team is shaping well under Kohli's captaincy.

India can become World No. 1 in Tests by end of season: Dhoni
Ground staff work on the pitch during the rain break.

Wet outfield denies India chance to level series
More »
go back to thehindu.com