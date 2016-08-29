India off-spinner R. Ashwin will arrive in Chennai, and join the Dindigul Dragons in the TNPL on Tuesday morning, said the team’s Assistant Coach M. Sanjay. Dragons are set to play Ruby Kanchi Warriors here on Tuesday.

Leg-spinner M. Ashwin, who has not been selected in the playing XI for India Red, is also available for the match, he added. “Both of them are available for Tuesday’s match. R. Ashwin is flying in tomorrow (Tuesday) morning, and will join the team here. If he isn’t jet lagged, or tired as such, he will most probably play the match.”