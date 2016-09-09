The ICC on Thursday gave official warning and rated the pitch and outfield of the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain as “Poor” following the Test match between India and West Indies which saw more than four-and-half days of play being lost to poor drainage facilities.

A similar warning was also handed out to Kingsmead in Durban following a South Africa versus New Zealand Test match where more than three and half days of play was lost.

“Durban and Port of Spain have been given official warnings under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process following the South Africa versus New Zealand and West Indies versus India Tests last month,” an ICC release stated.

“The sanctions take into account Durban and Port of Spain venues’ history of producing good conditions for international cricket and commitment by both the boards to take appropriate steps to ensure similar events are not repeated in future.

The CSA’s response was reviewed by ICC’s General Manager — Cricket, Geoff Allardice, and Ranjan Madugalle, while Allardice and David Boon, also from the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees, assessed the WICB’s reply. Both the matters were decided in accordance with Clause 4 of the process,” the release stated.