India-A rode on a solid allround performance to clinch the quadrangular one-day series, thrashing Australia-A by 57 runs in the final clash here on Sunday.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, India-A put up 266 for four in 50 overs before bowling out the hosts for 209 in 44.5 overs.

Mandeep Singh was the star of India’s batting performance with a 108-ball 95, which was laced with 11 hits to the fence.

Mandeep, who was named Player of the Match, combined with captain Manish Pandey (61) to steer India to what turned out to be a winning total.

In reply, Cameron Bancroft (34) and Nic Maddinson started well, but it was Yuzvendra Chahal (four for 34) who was the ultimate winner from the innings, taking key scalps and bringing the game India-A’s way. Australia A skipper Pete Handscomb (43) combined with Alex Ross (34) to edge closer to the total, but the back end of the game went completely in the tourists favour as they claimed the last five wickets for just 26 runs.

India-A has now claimed the last three ‘A’ series, defeating Australia-A on each occasion in the final.