The two innings in Indore confirmed that he has regained his characteristic touch, with a measure of fluency too.

With the Test series getting over a day earlier, many India players made a quick exit from Indore to spend a day at home before kickstarting the limited-overs phase of the tour starting in Dharamshala over the weekend.

While a couple of reserves joined their respective domestic sides, Cheteshwar Pujara quietly boarded a flight en route to Rajkot on Wednesday afternoon.

With limited connectivity between the two developing cities in India, Pujara had to take two flights before reaching home.

But he wouldn’t mind.

After all, patience has been a part of his character; not just on the field but off it too.

Pujara created as much buzz at the Devi Ahilya airport in Indore and on the Mumbai-bound flight as Mohammed Shami, the pick of India’s pacers.

Pujara may be the only centrally-contracted player in the BCCI’s ranks not to have been signed by any IPL franchise. But his following has received a big boost, thanks to his recent exploits in the format that he relishes.

His unbeaten century on the fourth day of the Indore Test not only took the game decisively away from the Kiwis but also assured him of the top spot in the list of highest run-getters in the series.

A tally of 373 runs in three Tests that presented challenging conditions for batsmen is certainly a creditable achievement. His three fifties in the Kanpur and Kolkata Tests were pivotal in relatively low-scoring games.

But his two innings in Indore confirmed that Pujara has regained his trait of scoring consistently and playing the role of a sheet anchor to perfection.

His first-innings score of 41 may not have attracted eyeballs. But the fact that he saw off the first session of the Test match and set up the platform for Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane to rewrite record books cannot be undermined.

Just when he was set for a big one, he succumbed to a combination of loss of concentration — a problem that has troubled him in recent times — and a good delivery.

“You expect good balls in international cricket but I could have defended that as well,” he said after the second day’s play in Indore.

He made rectifications on both counts two days hence.

In the second innings, Pujara showed his prowess against spin on a surface that was breaking up with every passing over. On the way to his eighth century, he also displayed the ability to improve the scoring rate, with the second fifty coming off just 51 balls.

As the focus shifts to the ODI series, many may forget Pujara’s contribution in the Test series. But the man will be back after a week, in white flannels, digging in for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy and, in the process, preparing for sterner tests in the season.