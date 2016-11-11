South Africa insisted a ball-tampering controversy had been “blown out of proportion” on Friday as it kept its focus on a third straight series win in Australia.

Skipper Faf du Plessis was unmoved by accusations of tampering in South Africa’s thumping 177-run first Test win, saying Australia also got the ball to reverse-swing.

Du Plessis was warned by the umpires for deliberately bouncing the ball along the ground, to rough it up, but he said there was no unfair advantage.

“I think it’s been blown out of proportion. We were watching the first innings in Perth and they (Australia) got the ball to reverse in the 25th over,” he said on the eve of the second Test.

“I was quite impressed. I was trying to see how they were doing it because that meant they were doing something right. Twenty-five overs is very early for the ball to reverse.

“We are a bowling attack and we enjoy bowling with a swinging ball. To say it was only for us is not true.

“It was 50-50 the amount of reverse swing throughout that Test. The Aussies did it really well.”

Not much at Hobart



“Perth was really dry and extremely hard. It will be different here,” du Plessis said. “It is lush, it’s green, it’s soft, it’s wet. It will seam and swing, but won’t reverse that much.”

The Proteas are on the verge of emulating the intimidating West Indies teams of the 1980-1990s with three straight series wins in Australia after their convincing victory in Perth.

South Africa has shown its strength under pressure with series triumphs on its last two trips to Australia in 2008/2009 and 2012. It has lost only one of its last seven Tests in Australia.

Du Plessis, deputising for injured skipper A.B. de Villiers, says he has a team full of resilient characters. “We rely quite heavily on being a resilient team, we’re full of resilient players and personalities,” du Plessis said. “Some of the guys are very, very resilient and put their hand up and fight extremely hard to get back into the game. It’s always been a strong part of this team,” he added.