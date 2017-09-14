President’s XI makes 200

Third-wicket defiance: Washington Sundar top-scored with 45 and formed, with B. Aparajith, the only potent partnership for President’s XI. | Photo Credit: V. Ganesan

Four Hyderabad bowlers picked up two wickets each, as TNCA President’s XI was bowled out for 200 on day one of the Kalpathi AGS Buchi Babu all-India invitational cricket tournament final at the SSN College ground here on Thursday.

Washington Sundar top-scored with 45 for President’s XI.

Though the wicket wasn’t visibly a green-top from afar, it had grass on it, indicative of its capacity to retain moisture. Hence Hyderabad’s choice to bowl first.

Even as its bowlers sought to, and did, justify it, President’s XI didn’t resist as much as it could. That is, if the 84-run third-wicket stand was anything to go by.

After openers Kaushik Gandhi and Suryapprakash exited — the former was caught behind off Ravi Kiran, and the latter caught at covers off Sudeep Tyagi — B. Aparajith and Washington Sundar engaged in the third-wicket defiance.

Aparajith hit two fours — one a lucky edge, and the other a square cut — in his 87-ball stay.

Washington Sundar hit four fours — remarkably a square cut and a pull to the deep midwicket — and a six in his 82-ball stay. The union broke when Aparajith was caught by left-arm spinner Mehdi Hasan off his own bowling.

Thereafter, there was one brief stint of resistance. R. Rohith (27, 43b) and Pradosh Ranjan Paul (21, 32b) added 33 runs off 46 balls for the fifth-wicket partnership.

Rohith lost his off-stump to Ravi Kiran, a striking image of the day.

Hyderabad’s innings was interrupted on six for no loss, and delayed by rain.

After resumption, it had a 54-run first-wicket partnership, lost opener P. Akshath Reddy (30, 49b), and was left with 125 to get off 70 overs at close.

The scores (final, day one):

TNCA President’s XI 200 in 56.1 overs (Washington Sundar 45, B. Aparajith 38) vs Hyderabad 76 for one in 20 overs (P. Akshath Reddy 30).