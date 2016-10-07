Prashant Chopra picked up his birthday gift a day before he turned 24. A stroke-filled century, his fourth in the Ranji Trophy for Himachal Pradesh, came against Andhra at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) stadium here on Thursday.

The Solan native reached the milestone without much footwork, 20 boundaries adorning a 152-ball 117. Following in his footsteps later in the day was Sumeet Varma, three big hits and 10 boundaries embellishing his march to three figures.

HP hobbling at 107 for five at lunch, recouped to 318 for seven by the opening day’s end.

The northern side opting to bat seemed a blessing in disguise for Andhra, its pace trio of Siva Kumar, Ayyappa and Stephen thriving under overcast conditions.

Each claimed a scalp, the third by the stroke of the first hour. Striker Ankush Bains’ stumps were splayed by Siva, Nikhil Gangta rapped on the pads by Stephen while M.U.B. Sriram in the slips held a low catch from Paras Dogra off diligent Ayyappa.

Chopra couldn’t be contained, a back foot punch to the string of almond trees behind cow corner bringing up his half-century. If the speedsters plied a fuller length to the crack-ridden roughs, which accounted for the four batsmen before him, sound footwork ensured the compact opener stayed a step ahead.

Errant partners proved to be Prashant’s problem. Even the experienced Robin Bist played into hands of forward short leg Ashwin Hebbar, lobbing an easy catch off Stephen’s waist-high delivery.

HP’s tally had barely touched three figures when Rishi Dhawan was bowled neck and crop by Siva.

Chopra’s sixth-wicket stand worth 89 with Varma stabilised HP’s effort, the latter carrying forward the good work of his centurion comrade. The duo was separated when Chopra over-reached for a drive outside off against new man into the attack Hebbar and holed out to mid-off Vihari.

Bad light halted play after tea, a short shower followed. The covers came on and off, visibility improved and play resumed.

Varma’s charge continued till his straight-driven six brought up a well-earned century, wresting the initiative for HP and away from Andhra. Extended by over half an hour beyond schedule, further play was ruled out by the light meter.

The scores:

Himachal Pradesh: A.K. Bains b Siva Kumar 8, Prashant Chopra c Vihari b Ashwin Hebbar 117, N.R. Gangta lbw b Stephen 0, Paras Dogra c Sriram b Ayyappa 8, Robin Bist c Hebbar b Stephen 9, Rishi Dhawan b Siva Kumar 10, Sumeet Varma (batting) 116, Mayank Dagar c Hebbar b Prashant Kumar 42, R.K. Singh (batting) 2; Extras (nb-6 ): 6; Total (for seven wkts. in 80 overs): 318.

Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-18, 3-57, 4-88, 5-103, 6-192, 7-297.

Andhra bowling: Siva Kumar 15-2-51-2, B. Ayyappa 18-0-94-1, Ch. Stephen 15-0-56-2, Bhargav Bhatt 22-3-78-0, Ashwin Hebbar 9-1-34-1, D.B. Prashant Kumar 1-0-5-1.

Toss: Himachal Pradesh.