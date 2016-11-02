The Board of Control for Cricket in India selection committee chairman M.S.K. Prasad’s comments on Ajinkya Rahane as vice-captain.

“He (Rahane) has been the vice-captain for the last one year. There may have been a trend that we don’t announce it for the home series. But in case if it is necessary, that sometimes if the captain goes off the field, there should be somebody who should take care of the team and we are very clear on that aspect; he is the vice-captain.”

On Karun Nair: “You can say it is a blessing in disguise for him. But if you look at the last two years, we have been grooming him. And it all depends on the combination, the captain and coach will work on. We have tried to give the best possible combination.”