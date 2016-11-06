The Bengal-Gujarat Ranji Trophy match stood cancelled after the second day’s play was called off owing to poor visibility.

Match Referee P. Ranganathan told mediapersons after the day’s play was officially called off at 3.15 pm, that the BCCI had taken a decision to cancel the match for now due to “exceptional and unavoidable circumstances.”

“The Board is considering rescheduling two matches — Bengal v Gujarat and Hyderabad v Tripura —before the semifinals. The cancelled match cannot be compared with a rained off game. Therefore, no points are being awarded to the teams involved,” he said.

The Hyderabad-Tripura tie, at the Karnail Singh Stadium, was called off before noon on Sunday.

Due to thick smog enveloping the Capital, no play was possible on the first day, too. The players complained of itching eyes for the second successive day.

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
Dimuth Karunaratne scored 26 at the top of the order for Sri Lanka.

Tharanga, de Silva build for SL
Alastair Cook admitted England was the underdog in the five-match Test series.

Cook set for England captaincy record
Wriddhiman Saha, who scored his maiden century and a couple of important 40s in the West Indies and scored two crucial half-centuries against New Zealand, said applying himself benefited his batting.

Saha: 'Sense of security boosted my performance'
Irfan Pathan: 'The game taught me to take different emotions in my stride. One has to stay grounded.'

Irfan Pathan: 'I want to enjoy my cricket'
More »
go back to thehindu.com