A view of the Ferozeshah Kotla Ground, where the match between Gujarat and Bengal was called off because of heavy smog in New Delhi on Novmeber 05, 2016. Photo: R.V. Moorthy

The Bengal-Gujarat Ranji Trophy match stood cancelled after the second day’s play was called off owing to poor visibility.

Match Referee P. Ranganathan told mediapersons after the day’s play was officially called off at 3.15 pm, that the BCCI had taken a decision to cancel the match for now due to “exceptional and unavoidable circumstances.”

“The Board is considering rescheduling two matches — Bengal v Gujarat and Hyderabad v Tripura —before the semifinals. The cancelled match cannot be compared with a rained off game. Therefore, no points are being awarded to the teams involved,” he said.

The Hyderabad-Tripura tie, at the Karnail Singh Stadium, was called off before noon on Sunday.

Due to thick smog enveloping the Capital, no play was possible on the first day, too. The players complained of itching eyes for the second successive day.