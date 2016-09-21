Kapil Dev feels the time has arrived for players to take responsibility when things are changing in Indian cricket.

When informed that the BCCI president Anurag Thakur and CEO, Rahul Johri, have been interviewing cricketers for the post of selectors, the former India captain said: “I don’t know what the procedure is. I think the way they chose the national coach (Anil Kumble) through the committee (cricket advisory committee comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S. Laxman) was very good and if they do the same thing it will be very good (for choosing the national selectors) too.

“At the moment so many things are changing, I don’t know, what’s right and what’s wrong. It’s difficult to say. But what I would like to say is when the change is taking place, the players should take responsibility.’’