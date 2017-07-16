Players need exposure at the right time

more-in

CHENNAI: With the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) set to start in a few days, Karaikudi Kaalai coach Robin Singh and captain Subramaniam Badrinath spoke to the media after a practice session at the Chepauk here on Sunday.

Asked his view on allowing outstation players to play in the league, Robin said: “I think when Badri and I played the TNCA league, it was the best league in the country. We had a few outstation players in the league then. So, I don’t see any harm in it. I mean, we got experience playing against these players. Not only that; say, 20 years ago, we played lot of club and corporate cricket tournaments against and with cricketers from across India. That helped us develop our game. That’s the sort of exposure we got. TNPL is literally similar. What players need is exposure. They need exposure at the right time. Not when they are old. You need guys to get exposure when they are doing well, when they are confident, and when there is an opportunity to grow.”

Badrinath, on the other hand, said, “I feel if the outstation players come, the pedigree of the tournament will improve for sure. But if you ask are outstation players needed, I would say no, because they are not needed for this tournament; but, in case they come and play, it will definitely take the tournament to the next level.”

Badrinath said he has decided not to play first-class cricket this season.

“It’s a personal decision. It’s all about my mind and my motivation level. I have a young family to look after as well. I made my debut in 2000 under Robin’s captaincy. It’s been a long journey since then, and I haven’t had any break from then on. It’s been continuous first-class cricket and the last three years, especially, were challenging in different ways. There was lot of travel and last year I completed 10,000 runs in first-class cricket. To be honest, realistically, I don’t have a chance to play international cricket and I don’t have a chance to play IPL. So, it’s a personal decision.”