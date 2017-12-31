Pitch to lack bounce?

more-in

The Indian team may not encounter the kind of bounce it is expecting from the Newlands track during the first Test against South Africa on January 5 as the worst drought in many years has made it difficult for the groundsmen to prepare a pitch that suits the hosts.

According to a report, people have been asked not to use more than 87 litres of water each per day.

Newlands has borehole-water supply but groundsman Evan Flint told ESPNcricinfo that things could get tricky. “With the pitch, we’ve been able to carry on watering it as usual every day with borehole water. But the outfield, we’ve only watered it twice a week so it’s a little bit drier and maybe not as lush as we would like it.

“The challenge is that we need to leave live grass on the wicket, thin grass, so that there is pace, but we want to make sure the ball doesn’t grip and turn,” Flint said.