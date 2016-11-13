Starc strikes back to keep the hosts interested

Mitchell Starc offered Australia a lifeline with an inspired spell after a record low home total against South Africa on an opening day of carnage in the second Test in Hobart on Saturday.

The left-arm paceman put the brakes on the Proteas with three wickets in 10 balls post-tea after the Australians were skittled out for 85.

The tourists reached stumps at 171 for five and a lead of 86. Temba Bavuma was unbeaten on 38 with Quinton de Kock on 28. Up until Starc’s intervention South Africa had seized control of the first day with a total of 15 wickets tumbling for a combined 256 runs under cloudy skies.

Vernon Philander powered the Proteas with five for 21 as Australia folded for its lowest total at home against South Africa to revive memories of recent catastrophic batting collapses. Only skipper Steve Smith provided any backbone with his unbeaten knock of 48. The capitulation revisited the nightmares of its miserable 47 in Cape Town in 2011 and England’s demolition for 60 at Trent Bridge last year.

David Warner was the barometer of an approaching Australian maelstrom when he recklessly whooshed at a wide ball in Philander’s opening over and was caught behind.

Things only got worse in Kyle Abbott’s following over when recalled Joe Burns was trapped leg before wicket.

The Australians reached lunch at 43 for six after Usman Khawaja edged Philander to Amla at slip for four and threatened Adam Voges was out next ball, caught behind by Quinton de Kock.

Philander was forced off the field for shoulder treatment after a mid-pitch collision with Smith during a lbw appeal, but returned after lunch.

He bowled newcomer Joe Mennie for 10 and Duminy took a screamer in the gully to remove Starc, flinging himself to his right off Abbott. de Kock took a blinding one-handed catch across the slips cordon to remove Nathan Lyon and end Australia’s misery.