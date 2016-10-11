TOPICS

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants to to censure BCCI president Anurag Thakur for his recent comments on Indo-Pak relations and cricket ties.

Before leaving for Cape Town, where ICC’s executive board meeting is scheducled to be held, Najam Sethi, a former Chairman of the PCB, said he would give his answers to Indian cricket officials but insisted that he would stick to PCB’s policy of keeping apart cricket and politics.

An official source in the PCB said Mr. Sethi was unhappy with the recent statements of Mr. Thakur who declared that India would not play cricket against a State that sponsors terrorism.

“Pakistan’s stance is simple...First Anurag Thakur must clarify at the ICC meeting whether he gives statements as a politician of the ruling party in India or as President of the BCCI since the ICC constitution discourages politics in cricket,” the source said.

The source added that the delegation will also be talking about India’s refusal to play with Pakistan in a bilateral series and profit-sharing during Indo-Pak matches during ICC events.

“Pakistan will be pushing for a review of the Big Three governance formula under which the head of corporate costs India take home nearly 32 percent of the earnings followed by England and Australia with 18 and 12 percent, which leaves nothing for other boards,” the source said.

