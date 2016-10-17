Delhi’s chase fizzles out; Maharashtra takes three points

For any mountaineer, the last few metres are the most difficult while summitting a peak. Ditto is the case with cricket teams chasing gargantuan totals.

Delhi’s chase fizzled out in the final stretch as it chased Maharashtra’s mammoth 635 for two declared, in the second session of the last day’s play of their Ranji Trophy Group A game at the Wankhede Stadium.

Despite Rishabh Pant’s Herculean innings of 308 (514m, 326b, 42x4, 9x6), Delhi was bowled out for 590 in the last over of the second session. The 45-run margin appears significant but it was far from being a canter for Maharashtra as it earned three points for the first innings lead.

With Pant batting on 155 at the start of the day, Maharashtra always knew his wicket was the key. The swashbuckling batsman kept dominating after taking time to get his eye in. He took 24 balls to score his first boundary, but once he got into his groove, he motored along.

After Manan Sharma, the last recognised batsmen, nicked part-time seamer Rahul Tripathi to Vishant More behind the stumps in the ninth over of the day, the onus was on Pant to keep Delhi in the game. He asked Varun Sood to hold on to one end, which the latter did to perfection, and took the onus of scoring upon himself.

The fact that he raced from 200 to 300 in just 98 balls reflects the audacity with which he batted. With Delhi inching closer, Maharashtra’s stand-in captain Swapnil Gugale spread the field but Pant had little problems in finding gaps or clearing the field against all bowlers.

The first false stroke Pant played, soon after reaching the triple hundred in just his fourth first-class match when he steered left-arm spinner Satyajit Bachhav to long-off just after the drinks interval of the second session, resulted in his wicket. Two balls after dancing down the wicket and sending Bachhav sailing into the sightscreen for his ninth six — fifth off Bachhav — Pant tried to repeat it, missed and saw More dislodging bails neatly.

With Delhi still 58 runs behind, the tail wilted with offie Chirag Khurana wrapping up the innings with the wickets of Parvinder Awana and Pawan Suyal in three balls.

The scores: Maharashtra — 1st innings: 635 for two decl.

Delhi — 1st innings: Unmukt Chand c Khurana b Sayyed 24, Mohit Sharma lbw b Mundhe 18, Dhruv Shorey c More b Sayyed 71, Nitish Rana c Bachhav b Khurana 44, Rishabh Pant st More b Bachhav 308, Milind Kumar c More b Sayyed 45, Manan Sharma c More b Tripathi 13, Varun Sood (not out) 32, Navdeep Saini b Bachhav 6, Parvinder Awana c Sayyed b Khurana 0, Pawan Suyal lbw b Khurana 0; Extras (b-14, lb-5, nb-7, w-3): 29; Total (in 155 overs): 590.

Fall of wickets: 1-31, 2-51, 3-135, 4-259, 5-376, 6-395, 7-577, 8-587, 9-590.

Maharashtra bowling: Anupam Sanklecha 23-5-58-0, Mohsin Sayyed 27-5-121-3, Shrikant Mundhe 17-1-76-1, Satyajit Bachhav 33-8-129-2, Chirag Khurana 38-3-143-3, Swapnil Gugale 9-0-31-0, Rahul Tripathi 8-2-13-1.

Maharashtra — second innings: Harshad Khadiwale (not out) 38, Chirag Khurana (not out) 19; Extras (lb-1): 1; Total (for no loss, in 15 overs): 58.

Delhi bowling: Pawan Suyal 3-0-13-0, Parvinder Awana 2-0-12-0, Nitish Rana 2-1-2-0, Manan Sharma 3-0-8-0, Varun Sood 2-1-4-0, Unmukt Chand 2-0-13-0, Mulind Kumar 1-0-5-0.

The result: Match drawn.

Points: Maharashtra 3, Delhi 1.