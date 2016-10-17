Barring the half hour after his dismissal till Delhi was bowled out, Rishabh Pant was on the field all through the four days of his team’s Ranji Trophy tie against Maharashtra. Still, the 19-year-old appeared to be as fresh as the first morning of the match.

“I am not feeling tired right now. I will obviously face the exhaustion but (it’s) not that I can’t do anything else,” Pant said. “They asked me if I could keep wickets for their second innings. I told them there is no problem. It was good.

“It was for the first time I was batting for long. I had always wanted to play a long innings, I did it but I could have done more. I had thought about 400.”

He was obviously a mixed bag of emotions: thrilled after scoring a triple hundred in his fourth first-class game; disappointed at being unable to help Delhi seize the first innings lead.

He revealed he has been practising giving autographs since he is aware about catering to the requirement of fans. But that hasn’t derailed his focus on the game, which was evident in plenty during his entertaining knock of 308.

Maharashtra’s stand-in captain Swapnil Gugale, who scored an unbeaten 351 earlier in the game, had no hesitation in admitting Pant’s was a better innings.

“It was an outstanding innings. They were chasing a huge target and he was the only one doing the bulk of scoring,” Gugale said. “I had a partner in Ankit (Bawne) who scored 250-plus at the other end. In his case, he was the only one who scored big, with the next best being 70-odd.”

Pant on Saturday shared a 182-run partnership with Varun Sood for the seventh wicket. The fact that he scored 145 of those speaks volumes about his dominance before being stumped.

Pant admitted that for the first time, at a higher level, did he take his helmet off, after reaching the 200. “I had kept a target for myself that I will not remove the helmet till I get a 200 in Ranji Trophy. Even when I got 100 in the last two years, I never removed my helmet. During the Under-19 games I used to keep a target of 200 and told myself I will celebrate normally and not remove the helmet,” he said.

Soon after he completed his triple, Virender Sehwag in his trademark tongue-in-cheek style, tweeted: “Rishabh Pant ne Pant utar di. 308, brilliant innings against Maharashtra.”

The youngster was understandably floored by the acknowledgement from a legendary batsman who batted in same vein.

“We met during the IPL. I told him I wanted to bat with him, but he had moved to Haryana from Delhi by then so couldn’t. He said ‘koi nahi, meri tarah batting kar le (never mind, bat like me)’,” Pant said. Time will tell if Pant can be as consistent as his idol.