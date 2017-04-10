Pandya in full bloom

Hardik Pandya appears to be on top of his game and has started to bring value to Mumbai Indians in this edition.

He showed guts and gumption to produce two remarkable cameos against Rising Pune Supergiant in Pune and against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Pandya scored a 15-ball 35 against RPS, making Ashoke Dinda quiver in the last over of the MI innings in Pune with four sixes.

The Baroda all-rounder hammered a 11-ball unbeaten 29 with three fours and two sixes against KKR. He was quite severe in the last two overs sent down by seamers Ankit Rajpoot and Trent Boult. He had his slice of luck when Rishi Dhawan dropped him at deep square.

Chasing KKR’s 178, MI suffered early setbacks with Jos Buttler and skipper Rohit Sharma succumbing to bad decisions. And Pandya was in the thick of things in the end after Kieron Pollard and Rana left the scene.

In the previous two seasons, MI gave a lot of opportunities to Pandya and the results were far from spectacular. In eight innings, he made only 112 with an unbeaten 61 against KKR at the Wankhede. In nine innings in 2016, Pandya managed a mere 44 runs.

While MI has given the No. 4 position to Rana, Pandya came to bat at No.7 against KKR, whose captain Gambhir said at the post-match that Rana and Pandya played an unbelievable innings.

Manish Pandey who made an unbeaten 81, said: “Pandya finishes the game for India, that’s his role batting at No.7.

“Playing a lot of tournaments, he has matured as a player and he is also gaining in confidence.”