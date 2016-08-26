The opener needed several minutes on-field treatment for what was later confirmed as a dizzy spell

Jason Roy overcame a dizzy spell to lead England’s charge to a 44-run win under the Duckworth/Lewis method in a rain-marred first One-Day International against Pakistan in Southampton on Wednesday.

Surrey opener Roy’s quick-fire 65 fired England towards an initial victory target of 261.

But after a third and final rain interruption, the umpires eventually called the game off with England 194 for three.

Eoin Morgan, the England captain, was 33 not out and Ben Stokes 15 not out.

Earlier, Pakistan was held to a modest 260 for six, captain Azhar Ali top-scoring with 82 after he won the toss. Sarfraz Ahmed made 55 and Babar Azam 40 before he was unluckily out lbw.

Pakistan was going well at 173 for three after 35 overs but then lost Azhar before a rain stoppage put a further break on its run-scoring.

Roy and Joe Root (61) took England to the brink of victory with a second-wicket stand of 89 in 14 overs.

Roy sparked England’s chase with three fours off four balls in the third over bowled by Umar Gul.

But there was a worrying moment when Roy, on 20, needed several minutes on-field treatment for what a team spokesman later confirmed was a dizzy spell.