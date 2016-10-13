Pakistan, who are playing their 400th Test, handed Test caps to Babar Azam and Mohammad Nawaz.

Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Hq won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test — a day-night affair with a pink ball — against the West Indies in Dubai on Thursday.

Australia and New Zealand featured in the day-night Test at Adelaide in November last year — the first-ever in Test cricket's 140-year history.

Pakistan, who are playing their 400th Test, handed Test caps to batsman Babar Azam and left-arm spinning allrounder Mohammad Nawaz.

West Indies, routed 3-0 in both the preceding Twenty20 and on-day series, included three seamers and two spinners in the side.

The remaining two Tests will be played in Abu Dhabi (October 21-25) and Sharjah (October30-November 3)

Teams:

Pakistan: Misbah-ul-Haq (captain), Azhar Ali, Sami Aslam, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, Sohail Khan

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Kraigg Brathwaite, Devendra Bishoo, Marlon Samuels, Jermaine Blackwood, Darren Bravo, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Leon Johnson

Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG) and Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Tv umpire: Ian Gould (ENG)

Match referee: Jeff Corwe (NZL)