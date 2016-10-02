Wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha said he was delighted to have contributed well and enable India post 316 in its first innings of the second Test against New Zealand at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

Saha, who scored his first Test half-century on his home-ground, said the lower order gave him good support. “Our plan was to extend our partnership and carry the innings forward to get past 300. It happened with Jadeja and Shami giving fine contribution,” said Saha after the second day’s play.

“Everyone has appreciated my knock. I did not get much time in the middle as I had to come back for keeping. But I am happy that I could take it to a respectable total. I am happy for the team. I would like to contribute in every match.

“We always plan to score runs be it top of the order or lower order. If the lower order batsmen can chip in with some runs, it will boost the team. The pitch was seaming a bit. The idea was to get boundaries and rotate the strike.”

On Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s five-wicket haul, Saha said, “We thought the wicket would be seamer-friendly, so Bhuvi came in.”

Saha said it was difficult for the Kiwi batsmen to play under lights following the rain break. “There was more movement under lights. Vision gets affected. Bhuvi and Shami bowled in the right areas. We want to get them all out as quickly as possible.”

Saha said even though he never saw such a track at the Eden Gardens, it appeared to be a result-oriented one.

New Zealand batsman Luke Ronchi said his team was surprised to see such a seamer-friendly pitch. “A lot of us were quite surprised when we saw the grass on the wicket. The spinners haven’t turned it as much as we thought. Jadeja is the same player, bowling stump-to-stump and getting balls to skid but I guess a lot of people wouldn’t have expected the seam bowlers to take as many wickets as they have through the Test.

“That’s Test cricket and you have to learn from it, play the right balls and do the right things to not get out. We haven’t done that as well as we could do.”

Ronchi said India’s lower order batsmen made the difference. “They are making runs at the end of the innings, which had made a difference. Today they were 240-odd overnight and then they made 300-odd...that’s a big chunk of runs from the last three wickets. That is something we have to improve on to stay in this Test or in this series even.”